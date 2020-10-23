GWBI (Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute) nuns are looking for advice and collaboration to find a harmless path forward in the community. They hope being more open and communicative with the community will help them along.
The nuns were responding to Three Rivers Council denying the institution a permit to build a campus in Brudenell. The GWBI board of directors has decided not to appeal the decision.
“It’s a message to the community to say we care about your concerns, we would like to take the time to answer your questions, listen to your stories and share our stories with you,” said Venerable Yvonne Tsai, a member of the board of directors which manages the institute’s general operations.
The decision is in spite of recommendations and advice which indicated an appeal would be successful and allow the group to move forward with their plans.
Venerable Sabrina Chiang, another GWBI board member said the decision was not easy because discontinuing or delaying development is imposing a number of challenges on the nuns.
Plans to purchase a 484 acre property in Brudenell, to rezone the area for institutional purposes and to construct a gatehouse has already been approved and well underway.
“We assumed the entire construction plan was approved and invested our time and money in this project,” Venerable Sabrina said.
“Without dorms, a prayer hall and other buildings it is kind of pointless to have a gatehouse.”
Venerable Sabrina said the other GWBI facilities in Kings County have reached maximum capacity and one residence facility won’t be usable long-term; this is concerning to the nuns and inhibiting growth.
A total of 220 nuns live at GWBI’s Vernon River location; 220 at their Brudenell location and 65 student nuns live at the former Lobster Shanty North location in Montague.
The province’s deputy fire marshal advised GWBI, the group should start looking for new quarters for those living at the old Shanty.
The dorm plans in Brudenell were the board’s running solution. Now they are struggling to come up with a viable and non-disruptive alternative.
If GWBI were allowed to carry on with their plans, all the nuns would live in the same Brudenell location and use the Vernon River property to accommodate retreats.
Venerable Joanna Ho, another nun, expects at best the group would grow by about 40 nuns per year.
This means it would take over 20 years to reach the 1,400 person maximum capacity (the number of people who could live on the property while meeting environmental targets developed in coordination with government.)
Another challenge for the nuns will be explaining to donors why the project has stalled with no clear restart date. Many of the donors earn average incomes and have dug into their savings.
Nonetheless, the board of directors decided it is most important to move forward in harmony with the community. They hope communicating and collaborating to address concerns can help them move forward without inflicting any harm.
“We would much rather build our home with your support and understanding,” Venerable Yvonne told the standing committee of Natural Resources and Sustainability.
Area residents, including Three Rivers Councillors, have voiced concerns about the nun’s parents and family buying up houses in the area to visit their children for short periods, and potentially negatively affecting the local housing market and economy.
“At first we were pretty confused because we didn’t know how the GWBI development permit had anything to do with Laity (GWBI relatives with houses) and their houses,” Venerable Sabrina said.
“We later realized this must be because we didn’t do the best job telling our story and explaining our relationship between us, the nuns, and our parents, the Laity.”
She said some nuns have parents who now live in Kings County full-time, others who can’t afford this option for a number of reasons but they see their houses on PEI as their second home and a way to stay close with their children. Some hope to retire here.
Belfast-Murray River MLA Darlene Compton said seeing empty houses in the community such as some belonging to parents of GWBI nuns is a concern to constituents because of a housing shortage.
Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund said the number of parents purchasing part-time houses is likely minimal compared to houses which are unavailable to locals because they are listed on Airbnb during the summer or used as seasonal residences or cottages by other parties.
Ms Compton said “it all plays into our vacancy rate.”
GWBI nuns are considering how to proceed. Some feel stuck in the middle attempting to accommodate parents who miss their children and see a positive, healthy and caring future on the Island and locals who fear the nun’s parents are threatening available and affordable housing.
Venerable Joanna said one solution she thought of is building a residency for the Laity but she was advised that would also be seen as unwelcome by locals.
Stories like this reflect hardships of immigrants, Venerable Yvonne said.
Another concern the nuns addressed is the idea the institution wants to buy up PEI or even simply purchase land in Souris or Greenwich.
Venerable Joanna said, at most, the institution would be interested in purchasing 1,250 acres in Brudenell, all in the area directly surrounding the monastery.
She said realistically she doesn’t expect this to happen because of the number and diversity of landowners in the area but this is the extent of the institution’s considerations.
Addressing a fear they’ve heard that property owned by nuns won’t go back on the market Venerable Joanna said, if all campus building plans could go ahead, they may no longer need to use some of the seven houses the institution owns. They would consider selling some of those at a fair market price.
She also elaborated on how Buddhist stewardship of land matches up with many Islander’s visions and values.
Of the 667 acres owned by the institute 290 acres are arable and actively farmed, 366 acres are natural wetlands, forest, etc. and only 11 acres are planned to be used for infrastructure. Their goal is for their monastery and campus to be surrounded by nature.
Venerable Yvonne also addressed allegations that the nuns have heard from within the community and online. These include the idea the institution is laundering money, conducting subversive business deals or their parents are simply out to take resources.
“We’re not saying Buddhists are perfect and don’t make mistakes. Sometimes we can be ignorant because we lack local knowledge,” Venerable Yvonne said. She admitted at times business dealings, especially when the nuns first arrived, were conducted following bad advice and misunderstandings.
“It’s also unfair to think we are a bunch of heartless criminals coming to take over.”
Venerable Yvonne asked for help from the government and residents to figure out ways they can fit in and proceed without causing fear or harm.
“We believe the best way to overcome the difficulties is to work together hand in hand.”
