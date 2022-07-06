Habitat For Humanity Prince Edward Island is working towards putting partner families in homes in three Island communities beginning in the fall. Construction manager Jamie MacKay and executive director Pam Montgomery were in Souris recently putting up signs to that effect. Submitted photo
The housing crisis, along with having to shut down during the pandemic, are two reasons Habitat for Humanity Prince Edward Island is making some changes in helping put families in homes.
This year the non-profit organization, whose mandate is to help families achieve affordable, safe housing, is using modular homes in their PEI builds, executive director Pam Montgomery said.
“We had pretty much shut down through Covid and 2021 was a rebuilding year for us just to get a handle on capacity and staffing,” Ms Montgomery said.
“We made a plan to commit to do six homes between 2022 and 2023 on six properties we own in Souris, Georgetown and Harrington.”
Contractors booked for traditional builds coupled with building material shortages led the organization to look into the modular option.
Traditionally Habitat built homes from the ground up, a process which included volunteer work from partner families as well as members of the broader community.
“Yes, it certainly looks different from a traditional habitat build, but there will still be lots of opportunities for volunteers and community engagement in the process,” Ms Montgomery said.
“It may not have the same ‘raise the roof’ kind of feel to it, but it is hard for us to build like that anymore, these days anyway,” she added, explaining that the national building code regulations, efficiency standards and constraints on volunteerism due to Covid all play a role.
However, the core mandate of getting families into homes hasn’t changed.
Applications opened a couple of weeks ago for the Souris and Georgetown builds, expected to begin in the fall.
There are three things partner families need to demonstrate. One is need.
“They also must be able to demonstrate they are able to accept the challenges of home ownership and are able to contribute 30 per cent of their gross income to an affordable mortgage.
The third is they must be willing to partner with us to contribute 500 volunteer hours towards their home.”
With the changes in the building of the homes those volunteer hours can also be obtained through working at the ReStore or volunteering with other community partners of Habitat.
“Our builds are going to look different going forward regardless of what type of construction we use,” Ms Montgomery said.
Even so there will still be decks and sheds to build and painting to do no matter what the house looks like.
