Half of a cabbage is better than none .... if you’re a senior on a fixed income, single, or someone trying to juggle a household budget around the escalating cost of food, heat, fuel etc.
Kudos to Sobeys here in Montague (and maybe others) for adding a variety of halves to their veggie display, making the cost more manageable and in the long run perhaps cutting down on wasted food.
To date yellow squash and cabbage, both purple and green, cut down the middle or lengthwise, are being featured and hopefully there will be more to follow.
Many a senior has justifiably lamented in past about the ‘buy one - get one free’ offers in grocery stores. As tempting as it may appear the reality is not everyone needs, or wants, two of any particular item. For the consumer there may be an issue of space availability or a freezer to preserve that extra food product. Considering inflated costs, it would be more manageable to many to mark down the price of one.
Rising costs are affecting everyone these days including families and in general the everyday wage earner.
The current financial strain to put food on the table is coupled with record-high fuel prices - gas to get to the grocery store and furnace oil to keep homes warm.
The revolting slam dunk gives rise to the suffering of many, especially seniors who have invested their working years into purchasing a home, perhaps a vehicle and putting a small nest egg aside to live comfortably in their retirement.
Some of the public will be forced to turn to the food bank for help, which is a good direction, but how many can the service accommodate before it also becomes strained beyond measure?
Others may be forced to scrimp on the basic necessities of life in the form of nutritious food or eliminate it altogether in order to pay for much-needed medication, heat or electricity.
Inflation rates may or may not decline in the coming days as the world, some of it grinding to a halt due to the pandemic, begins to open up.
In the meantime however, there is no soft fluffy pillow to rest weary heads on and dream of better days when it’s still bone-chilling cold - especially if you have no idea where your next meal is coming from.
