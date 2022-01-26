Charlotte MacAulay

In some ways we can look at our current lifestyle as almost like it was March 2020 all over again.

Homes have become makeshift classrooms and offices combined.

Face-to-face interaction with those outside our drastically reduced bubbles is, well let’s face it, nonexistent.

We are back to the one-dimensional video chats with friends and family and back to watching concerts online.

A night out these days means picking up a take-out to enjoy at home, alone or with your bubble-mates.

Still, apart from the pandemic lifestyle we have grown all too accustomed to, this winter is shaping up to be a great one for outdoor enthusiasts.

Snow, snow and more snow means trail groomers have been out in full force.

Snowmobilers are hitting the trails in huge numbers, as are snowshoers and skiers.

And for the kids who are at home instead of in school, what a great opportunity to get their gym time in with all the snow piling up in the backyards.

Sure, there will be the odd storm thrown in over the next couple of months, but we will need it to keep that snow topped up.

Before you know it the warmer days will be here and maybe, just maybe Covid restrictions will melt away with the snow.

