Parenting later in life can really open your eyes to change. My father was born in 1929. I used to think his generation witnessed more change than any other had, or ever would. These days, I am not so sure anymore. I was born in 1973. Most of my friends and schoolmates are grandparents at this point, but I am just doing the homework helping, lunch making, extracurricular running, and all that goes with it, for the first time. I wonder if that is why the changing times seem more dramatic to me. We recently received a reminder note, from school and daycare, that sent me down this wormhole of “things were different when I was your age”. And no, I didn’t tell the girls about walking five miles to school in a snow storm (uphill both ways), but I did end up feeling like an old geezer, just the same.
The school note was advising parents to send sunscreen along with the children. I would be scared someone might even call social services if you sent them without it. In contrast, I am sure I was in my 20s before I knew there was such a thing as sunscreen. I’ll tell you what we did have. We had Noxzema. And that was for when you already got a sunburn! We did all get sunburned, sometimes pretty seriously, and someone’s mother would inevitably pull out that little blue container. If I close my eyes I can still almost feel it greasy and cool on my skin.
Haymaking time, usually in early July, was prime sunburn season. We would all be bare arms and some even shirtless. My forearms were always the first to get it. You wouldn’t notice until late in the afternoon when you would scratch them against a hay bale. The Noxzema would come out at supper and would be lathered on good and thick. Thick and greasy enough, in fact, that the hay chaff would have to be surgically removed from your arms that night.
I don’t tell these stories to the girls to make out things were tough when I was a kid. Honestly, I believe kids nowadays have a much harder life than we did. I mean, they enjoy more conveniences for sure, but I think the life of a kid today is far more complicated than mine was. Honestly, I look back at those sunburned haymaking days as some of the happiest times of my life.
The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series with hosts Fiddlers’ Sons continues this Thursday, July 14 at 8 pm at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. This week The Ellis Family Band will be the special musical guests. They will perform an acoustic set to highlight the band’s trademark harmony vocals.
The Ellis Family Band, comprised of brothers Rick, Brian, Steve and Dave Ellis and Greg MacDonald, have been a household name across PEI since the 1970s. In 1983, they set out to Nashville to record their first single, Easy to Love, an instant hit across Canada, leading to a Juno nomination for Top Country Group. Over the next four years they toured extensively and recorded two more albums in Nashville. They had a #1 song, Thank You For Being My Friend, and top 10 hits with fan favourites like Summer Nights, Why Am I Still Crying, and arguably their most popular song, Mother of Mine.
I am sure the boys will be performing all of their hits and more. Don’t miss these fan favourites on Thursday night.
