I’ve had quite the journey in my reporting career. A born-and-raised Islander, I packed up everything to move to Saskatchewan at the tender age of 22. And it was in the winter!
During the nearly seven years I stayed in the Land of Living Skies, I saw a freshly poured cup of coffee turn to ice in minus 53 degree Celsius temperatures. There was also the summer scorcher where heat and humidity teamed up to make the air feel like soup. Or the unrelenting Prairie summer storms, which often brought tornadoes.
After my run in the Prairies, I moved back to the Island. Then I decided to get that pesky little journalism diploma I hadn’t had when I first started out. That led to leaving PEI, my true love, behind again for a reporting stint in New Brunswick.
Now I have a chance to tell stories about the proud, blue-collar communities of Kings County. These are places where people will still come together to fix a problem in the community, where family comes first, where, after tragedy strikes on the water, everyone comes running to see if they can help.
I say all this, but I’m not from Montague, or Georgetown, or Cardigan, or anywhere in eastern PEI. My upbringing was in the Crapaud area. When you’re a kid growing up in pretty much the dead centre of the Island, you experience very little of life down east, or up west.
I’ll tell you, though, I’m very excited to explore this beautiful region of PEI and get involved in the community, all while telling your stories and delivering local news you care about. Oh, and I’m excited to watch the Leafs, if the next season ever gets started.
Josh Lewis
