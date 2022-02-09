Community schools across PEI have been a mainstay in the fall and winter for decades, but like many other organizations the pandemic has played havoc with their regular routine over the past two years.
“It has made a huge impact on us,” June Ellis, executive director of the provincial organization, said.
Community schools offer a variety of instructional classes, including, but not limited to, guitar, arts, crafts, computer and fitness and have been in existence for over 50 years.
These are volunteer-run organizations.
Many of the 26 individual schools use the public school system to offer courses for a nominal fee ranging from $10 to $25. In 2020 that was impossible when schools were closed to community activities.
There was some optimism leading into 2021-22 when Public Health restrictions were opening up a bit, providing the opportunity for some schools that hold their courses in the fall to move ahead.
Vernon River Community School was one of the lucky ones that was able to go ahead in October.
But it wasn’t without stress, president Betty Wichers said.
The biggest challenge for the committee was keeping the number of participants to 100. With Public Health regulations holding them to that number, organizers had to make sure their registration numbers were exact.
“We had no issues with checking everyone’s vax pass but it was extra work because we had to (check for passes) three or four nights in a row,” Ms Wichers said.
Typically community school members join to not only learn new skills, but also to spend time with others. The signature ‘lunch break’ in the middle of the evening is a huge part of the program. That didn’t go ahead this time around and neither did the annual closing banquet where participants have the opportunity to showcase what they have learned throughout the 10-week course.
“People did miss not being able to socialize with other classes, but I think people were happy to come out just the same,” Ms Wichers added.
She said everyone will be happier and much more relaxed, hopefully next year, when things are back to normal.
At the provincial level Ms Ellis has been able to keep some people connected online through the organization’s Facebook page.
She has set up a weekly schedule of tutorials on various subjects people can follow along with to learn new skills.
Ms Ellis said while it is not ideal there are many people taking advantage of the service.
She has received feedback from some and for those who don’t follow Facebook she is emailing information.
“When we do regroup there will be a lot of people who will be happy,” she said.
