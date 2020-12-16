No one is exempt from the slew of restrictions imposed on the population due to the pandemic.
Socially and work-wise, the effects are far reaching but something COVID-19 can’t take away is peoples’ imaginations and memories.
Around mid-November The Graphic did a shout-out for stories for The Graphic’s annual Christmas Essay Contest.
The public responded in spades.
By the contest deadline last week 43 stories had been submitted in the youth division and 18 in the adult category. That is the most entries in many years and we are grateful for each and every one.
Thanks goes out especially to two teachers at Montague Consolidated School (Edwina Arbuckle and Dawn Nelson) who motivated their young charges to create a large variety of imaginative essays.
We are grateful of course to a number of young people who don’t go to that school but capably put on their thinking caps to come up with some creative work as well.
To the adults whose entries are sure to trigger many memories of Christmas, also thank you. The variety of topics is as expansive as the styles of writing.
Our gracious judge, author Hugh MacDonald of Brudenell, will surely have his work cut out for him in selecting the winners this year.
Usually there is one winner in each category but the response has been so great the prize for first place in the adult category has been doubled and the winner will receive $200. Also new this year is a second prize, which will be $100.
There are changes to the youths’ prizes too. First place will receive $150 and second will be awarded $100.
So once again, thanks for sharing your imaginations and recollections from a very special time of year. Be sure to check out the entries in our special Christmas paper on Wednesday, December 23.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
