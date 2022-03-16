A tip of the garden hoe goes out to teachers across the province this week who are engaging young students in all facets of the Agriculture in the Classroom program.
Angela Brothers, a Grade 2 French Immersion teacher at Montague Consolidated is one of many educators taking part. She engaged her young students in the Egg to Chick program. This involved incubating eggs for 20 days or so and then watching them hatch, all under close observation and with a great deal of enthusiasm.
The youngsters may not have found the answer to the age-old question: which came first, the chicken or the egg, but rest assured they learned a great deal about the source of their food.
Ms Brothers was recognized for her energized approach to learning in regards to agriculture. She received PEI’s AGcellent Teacher Award but the real reward is the positive experience the students will remember for years to come. (See her story in next week’s Graphic)
Who knows the potential value of this one seed planted in the sponge-like minds of children?
Prince Edward Island has 594,324 acres of farmland in one form or another (42.5% of 1.4 million acres). The hope is through activities as elementary as an in-school project these potential farmers of the future will lean strongly to organics. The opportunity exists.
The PEI organic farm community is growing but full production can’t happen overnight. Those engaged in organics strive “to become leaders in a sustainable land stewardship though innovative practices and economic impact. “ Their mission statement is to grow the organic sector in this province to 80,000 acres by 2030. (Ian Petrie, March 2022, The Island Farmer).
The rising cost of food is alarming - unaffordable to many Islanders.
If teachers/parents guide a child in planting a single bean seed in a biodegradeable cup and watching it grow into a full plant of string beans it is a valuable lesson in becoming self-sustaining.
If that bean seed is organic all the better for everyone.
