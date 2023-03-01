Earlier this year, my girls and I attended our first drag show in Charlottetown, an event a courageous group of Island entertainers built into barrier busting, must-see theatre.
The Trailside shows are a wonderful example of a welcoming community - both those within the 2SLGBTQ+ community and those, like us, there to support and be entertained.
Erin, Katie and I were wowed, in particular by an artist making their drag debut, a knee-knocking exercise for any performer, regardless of genre. The audience loved every moment. Afterward, we all commented on the positivity of a performance unimaginable for mainstream PEI not that long ago. Now it is routine. And we are all better because of it.
That same positive feeling is now delayed at Kings Playhouse because of hatred spewed by social media trolls with nothing better to do than throw innuendo laden vitriol at a planned drag queen storytime show for children. It got so bad the safety of the performer was called into question. The Playhouse felt obligated to postpone the show, part of a larger storytelling festival.
It’s a sad day when social media hate wins - even momentarily.
Hate is on the increase. Not in the number of people, but volume. Shouters are shouting louder to a small, but ardent group of Islanders frustrated with just about everything. This is not isolated to drag shows. There are those who want to impose their religious beliefs on society.
We should respect anyone with a sincere belief in whatever religion gives them peace. But when religion is weaponized to promote hate, it crosses a line.
If people don’t support a drag show in Georgetown, don’t go.
If parents object to gender identity guidelines set by the Public (very important word) Schools Branch, homeschooling is an option.
When land data is cherry-picked and stirred in a cauldron of rumour, half-truths and skillful language to dismiss one group of new Islanders, while ignoring others, you have to ask why. Could it be the colour of their skin and religion?
What you never hear are solutions. This group of idle chatterers wants PEI to go back to ‘the good old days’ when abuse was hidden and men were boss. When religion was too often used as a bludgeon to keep young Islanders from living their true life, regardless of impact on mental health.
The idyllic Island of white Protestants and Catholics, with red mud lanes, an outhouse in the backyard and a home raised chicken in every cooking pot is a puritan vision that ignores how ugly Island life often was.
There are still ugly moments, but we’ve come a long way from the days of yore fondly remembered by some.
What they don’t acknowledge is PEI needs immigration. Our economy would collapse without it because our population for decades has failed to grow to meet even the most basic of workforce needs.
Equally as important, diversity builds vibrant, welcoming communities. Doesn’t mean there will not be growing pains. There will be. But you don’t solve a problem by seeking to throw a protective cloak over the Island.
We are an island. But we are not an island unto ourself.
Change terrifies some so much they see hate and anger as the only path forward. They should be pitied. They represent a narrow view that is shared by some, but the vast majority of Islanders are caring, compassionate, empathetic, and welcoming. That is why angry, insecure men will never win.
And it’s why the drag queen storytime will happen soon at Kings Playhouse because I trust in the kindness, empathy and intelligence of the majority and not the visceral anger of a vocal minority.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited.
