In a medical first doctors have transplanted a pig heart in a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life.Three days after the highly experimental surgery, a Maryland hospital reported the patient was doing well.“It was either do or die this transplant.” (January 10, 2022)
The patient, David Bennett, 57, knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had
no other option, his son told Associated Press.
There’s a huge shortage of human organs donated for trans- plant, driving scientists to try to figure out how to use animal organs instead.
Last year in the US there were just over 3,800 heart transplants, a record number, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNO), which oversees the nation’s transplant system.
“If this works, there will be an endless supply of these organs for patients who are suffering,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddi, scientist director of the animal- to-human transplant program at
the University of Maryland. The heart from the pig had under- gone gene editing to remove sugar in its cells responsible for the hyper-fast organ rejection.
I’ve had a heart transplant that will last for all eternity. The sur- geon was Jesus Christ and through His shed blood on the cross my sins were forgiven.This happened 45 years ago in a little tent meeting near Montague,PEI.
“I will give you a new heart, and a new spirit I will put within you. I will remove the heart of stone ...” - Ezekiel 36:2. Is your heart right with God?
