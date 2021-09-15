Dear Editor,
I welcome this election because it is about the lessons learned from the pandemic and about how each of us and all of us have been affected.
Here, on our Island, we worked together very well, proving once again the value of our small province. Many found this a time of renewal, a time to remember core values and personal connections. We remembered that money isn’t everything but that everyone needs enough money. The beauty of our Island, our land, woods, water and ocean sustained us. Staycations worked. Many explored the whole Island for the first time or the first time in years. We met our neighbours again, the old and the new. We remembered that time together is the greatest gift. And we are proud of how well our provincial and federal governments have worked together. I am not the only Islander who supports different parties federally and provincially. I support individuals who I believe have integrity and good will as their primary motivation. I support Lawrence MacAulay and Dennis King because they work hard, do their best, try to bring us together and are committed to this Island.
I welcome this election now so we won’t be on the brink of an election all the time for the next two years. Whoever gets elected will have to work together and that’s what we need. Recovering from this pandemic is a joint venture. It needs women and men of generosity of spirit who can listen and learn. I hope all those who don’t want a federal Conservative government will support our Liberal candidates and Liberal government and allow us to move forward together as socially conscious Canadians. Not perfect. Heading in the right direction.
I welcome this election now.
Sincerely,
Carla Morgan,
Montague
