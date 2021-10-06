Cornwall has a population of about 5,350 residents.
Close to 2,000 people live in Montague.
Therefore it doesn’t make sense that a 40 km speed limit in the community of Cornwall is strictly enforced while here in Montague motorists frequently put the pedal to the metal on Main Street.
The posted speed limit in Montague is 50 km. It starts on the approach to the RCMP detachment on the north side of town and along the approach to the roundabout at the south end.
Some might argue a sharp contrast exists in the volume of traffic making its way through Cornwall compared to Montague.
Perhaps, but there is a bypass around Cornwall for trucks and traffic heading straight to Borden or various points in between.
Routes around Montague do exist, but trucks still need to come into town to make deliveries - businesses are dependent on them for their livelihood. The same applies to Cornwall services and shops.
The number of differences between the two communities, however are as contrasting as they are the same. You might assume Cornwall’s speed limits are more strictly enforced while in Montague it appears more lax. Maybe, maybe not.
Whatever it might be doesn’t solve the issue with the ever-increasing flow of traffic along Montague’s Main Street.
Back 30, maybe 40 years ago Montague’s Main Street was congested. The issue went before council and ideas to create a bypass were bandied about meeting, after meeting, after meeting.
The conclusion: truck traffic could be re-directed around Knox’s Dam/Valleyfield but it would require an existing narrow bridge to be re-enforced or replaced altogether. Not financially doable, council concluded and the issue was filed for later review.
A proactive step at the time was to restrict parking to one side of the town’s Main Street. Businesses on the side of the street that banned parking struggled with the proposal in the beginning but traffic eventually got used to the idea.
But the bigger picture still wasn’t complete.
That brings us to present day and words of caution continue to echo throughout the county: “If you can drive in Montague, you can drive anywhere!”
Three Rivers council has now picked up the torch and will ask the province to do an analysis of traffic in the hopes of finding a permanent solution.
In the meantime traffic will continue to roll along Main Street at speeds that range from dawdling to catch me if you can.
Traffic congestion is created by humans, surely highly-educated present-day mortals can find a solution.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
