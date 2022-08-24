There has never been a more challenging time to be a health care administrator than today. On a good day delivering timely, effective services and treatment is difficult in a small jurisdiction like PEI where it is expected solutions will be provided locally. Layer the ever-growing issue of staffing shortages on top of Covid and it becomes a perfect storm that has the provincial health care system teetering on collapse.
There are signs it may already have happened.
The collaborative emergency centre (CEC) at Western Hospital was closed August 1 and won’t reopen until September 15. The cited reason is staffing shortage. The CEC operates overnight with an advanced care paramedic and registered nurse. It was created to deal with a shortage of doctors to cover off 24-7 emergency department service.
It’s not working as planned. The combination of escalating CEC closures along with sporadic emergency room closures effectively means West Prince residents cannot trust that service will be there when needed.
The same is happening at Kings County Memorial Hospital. The emergency room, already cut to 12-hour coverage, is routinely closed over staffing issues.
Wait times at the QEH emergency department have soared as patients see the ER as the only way to receive medical care. There are more than 25,000 Islanders without a doctor.
It is not uncommon to have no ambulance available anywhere on the Island.
Nurses are leaving the system en masse, a combination of stress, overwhelming workload, and perception by many that their employer does not respect the work they do.
Doctors are leaving. Recruitment has never been as big an issue as retaining health care professionals.
Health PEI recently spent $50,000 on care packages for frontline employees that included items like a flashlight (to help navigate dark times) and chocolate covered chips (because everyone likes a snack when stressed).
Whoever thought this was a good idea may want to consider another career. Rather than creating the appearance of caring, the gesture from management was seen by many as dismissive of the stress faced by nurses, doctors and support staff. They want to be respected in a tangible way. Things like adequate staffing, safe work environment, improved compensation and vacation when requested. Many nurses are being refused vacation to keep the system afloat - a strategy that will likely drive more into retirement or other employment.
Basic respect matters more than chips. Action casts a brighter glow than any tiny flashlight.
PEI is a small player in a national and international fight for health care workers. Organizations like the College of Physicians and Surgeons, which for years has acted as protector of the status quo by making it difficult for newcomers to enter the system, are an impediment to improvement, a reality that the King government has done little to correct
CBC reported on the very human decision of Dr. Syed Navi to take vacation, which requires closing Summerside’s only walk-in clinic for two weeks. No physician replacement could be found.
Dr Navi isn’t even contracted to run the walk-in clinic. He’s a fee-for-service physician supplying a much needed service to those without a doctor.
How can PEI claim to be a supportive health care environment when a walk-in clinic must close so a doctor can take a family vacation?
Fissures are popping up in every area of the system and yet we hear nothing from Health PEI or the Minister of Health. And when they do talk it is too often an attempt to defend a system whose foundation is crumbling. How and where care is delivered is changing right before our eyes.
Public faith in the system is diminishing, a reality met with silence - or worse hollow words - from leadership. It is almost as if government and Health PEI have given up and are incapable of fighting back.
Our province must create a model that is sustainable both in the immediate short-term but also the mid and long-term. We are small enough to build a resilient system that is uniquely Prince Edward Island. It will require accommodation, partnerships, money and vision.
And most importantly it demands a level of open communication and engaged leadership we currently do not see.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
