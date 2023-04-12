One day after Dennis King’s PCs were re-elected to a landslide majority, major cracks continued to appear in the foundation of our health care system.
It was announced Prince County Hospital would not be able to give anesthesia for the next week. If you went into labour early or desperately needed surgery after a car accident, sorry - have to take your chances on an ambulance getting you to Charlottetown in time.
The same day, we found out the Evangeline Health Centre same-day clinic would be closed for the entire month of April due to lack of staff.
This is a critical resource for that area. Now their first stop is PCH, which is bleeding doctors left and right and suddenly cannot provide a basic service. Western Hospital is a shell of its former self, so next up is the long trek to Charlottetown.
And we wonder why our emergency rooms are so overwhelmed.
These events were not, of course, linked to the election results but they are a consequence of the past four years.
Meanwhile, the Kings County Memorial Hospital ER has closed early 12 times already in 2023, mostly due to lack of staff. The ER at Western Hospital has closed early seven times.
King has repeatedly said he is not afraid to use good ideas from other parties. Sharon Cameron was right: health care must come first. And not just first, but immediately.
The premier also emphasized on election night his victory was a win for positive and collaborative politics. We saw that from him at first, until the PCs got a majority.
Now that voters have given him a blank cheque, will King actually work with other parties to find solutions?
