As PEI’s population continues to rise, with predictions of hitting 200,000 people over the next 12 years, Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam has serious doubts the province’s health care system will be ready.
“Right now, I don’t think Islanders can be confident, to be perfectly frank.”
Data from Health PEI’s annual reports going back to 2016, showed the Island’s lone health authority has made little progress in almost all aspects over the last seven years.
Dr Gardam said the data is correct, “and this is what we’re facing.”
“We literally need to hire hundreds of health care workers and probably 50 or so doctors, right now, for us to get to the state we should be in,” Dr Gardam said.
Though Islanders will no doubt find that statement concerning, Dr Gardam says it needs to be said.
“Our health care system is really stuck in time and it really hasn’t expanded nearly as much as it needs to, to deal with the rapidly growing population.”
The lack of growth can be seen in the number of Islanders visiting primary care providers.
In 2016, there were 158,123 visits to primary care providers. In 2022 there were 125,314. In that time PEI’s population grew by roughly 14,000 people.
The number of visitors to the province’s ER rooms has also been dropping, but Dr Gardam is more concerned about the decreasing access to primary care.
“The people getting less access to primary care are the people who in five or 10 years from now, their minor problems are now big problems.”
It’s not just providing services where PEI is lacking. It’s also in upgrading existing services.
“The fact is there is always new stuff coming online in health care, so there is always this demand for new services at the same time as maintaining your current services. We just can’t provide what people need.”
Though the pandemic didn’t help the situation, the issues plaguing Health PEI are systematic.
“We have a lot of issues internally, with morale and people complaining that not all our managers are doing the best job managing. There’s a reason for that because we don’t have the HR people to support them and they aren’t properly trained.”
Dr Gardam said that example highlights Health PEI’s problem; it lacks autonomy to deal with its own issues.
“There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed. A big part of my job is to try and get those other groups to kind of roll in the same direction.”
“Issues such as budget, what we’re allowed to do, the hiring and recruitment process are not really under our control.”
Dr Gardam knows exactly how he would do things differently.
The first thing would be to make it easier for qualified people to apply to work in the health care system.
If Dr Gardam had it his way all jobs would be posted on one webpage and applicants would just click a button to say they are interested and Health PEI would reach out to them and do the rest.
Currently, to apply for PEI’s jobs, Dr Gardam said it requires a lot more effort and it makes sense why people go to other provinces where it is easier to apply.
He would also change the pay structure. PEI pays its health care staff on the same structure it pays government office workers, a practice not followed throughout the rest of Canada.
The situation was also made worse by inaction on the provincial level.
For years, PEI struggled to increase in population. In 2012, the population was 144,530 and three years later it was marginally less at 144,456.
“Low immigration levels for awhile meant our health care system sort of got by just by maintaining the status quo.”
Over the last five years, that all changed and we are just waking up to it, Dr Gardam said.
Every year since 2016, PEI’s population has increased by at least 1.7 per cent and 2022 saw a record-setting 3.6 per cent increase.
“It’s the same thing we see with housing. Suddenly people are waking up to the fact that all these new immigrants need to live somewhere.”
“There are no more quick fixes or band-aids that are going to keep health care staggering along for a few more years. We have to actually acknowledge that we are in really bad shape.”
Another aspect is that PEI has some unique problems, such as a staff vacancy rate of 20 per cent, which is double the Canadian average.
“In other provinces, like Ontario where I’m from, we have the staff but we don’t have the beds. Here we have the beds but we don’t have the staff,” Dr Gardam said.
Though there are factors unique to PEI’s health care system, the whole country is struggling, Dr Gardam, who also serves as the chair of HealthCareCAN’s board of directors, said.
Though times are tough and the situation is dire, he said there is a way out of this, but it will take a lot of tough conversations and the political will to change health care, which is sacred to Canadians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.