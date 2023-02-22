Dr Gardam

“There are no more quick fixes or band-aids that are going to keep health care staggering along for a few more years. We have to actually acknowledge that we are in really bad shape,” says Health PEI CEO Michael Gardam. 

As PEI’s population continues to rise, with predictions of hitting 200,000 people over the next 12 years, Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam has serious doubts the province’s health care system will be ready.

“Right now, I don’t think Islanders can be confident, to be perfectly frank.”

