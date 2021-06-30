It’s no secret the health care hiring process is cumbersome, clunky and ineffective. It involves the Department of Health, Health PEI and the PEI Public Service Commission, all carving individual silos that breed confusion, frustration and a tonne of wasted time.
It would not be difficult to come up with plenty of logical ways to bring focus to the process, streamline the bureaucracy, and give authority where it is needed. But a ‘solution’ put forward by both Health Minister Ernie Hudson and his deputy minister, Mark Spidel, is neither logical nor effective. It is bizarre, bordering on dumb.
The issue is the length of time it takes the bureaucracy to fire up enough enthusiasm to conduct job interviews. The big solution is to ignore the candidate interview. If a nurse, for instance, has the paper qualifications and there are more jobs than applicants the plan is to jump past the interview and go right to talking to applicant references. If they offer glowing praise, a job will be offered.
Where do you start with a ‘solution’ that rewards a broken system and institutionalizes laziness? I’m not sure how much experience the minister or deputy have in real world hiring. But just because someone has paper qualifications does not mean they are qualified. You tend to see these issues when you actually talk to them. Relying on references is risky. The vast majority of references are inclined to give glowing reviews, even if they know something is amiss.
What if a paper-qualified candidate displays bullying tendencies that might show up in an interview? Is there the potential of government liability by fast-tracking employment offers? Potentially. The interview process is the only opportunity an employer has to gauge the relative suitability for a position. It is not something that should be dismissed because of structural inefficiencies.
The solution is to fix the issue, not treat a symptom with a non-solution.
Over the last several decades the size and scope of health care has exponentially expanded, yet the hiring process has not adapted to meet the growth. Why is it that the Department of Health hires doctors and not Health PEI, which actually employs them? Makes no sense. Why is it that the Public Service Commission is involved in the hiring of any health care employee when there is a department and operational body better positioned? Why is it that no minister or government has tried to streamline a system built to appease bureaucracy and unions, not provide efficiency? Why is it the system is permitted to operate without any sense of urgency to get a job done effectively and as quickly as possible?
Acting Health PEI CEO Dr Michael Gardam appeared before a legislative committee recently and spoke in a tone rarely heard from a senior government official. His frustration with the overly complex, inefficient, siloed delivery of health care is palpable, because it has a direct impact on recruitment and retention of health care professionals and delivery of front line services to Islanders.
Skipping job interviews will do nothing to improve the system or make it more efficient. What is needed is an engaged discussion with Islanders about the future delivery of health care. Historically when the Charlottetown centric system needs to change, it arbitrarily cut programs and services in rural PEI. This is not how to manage a provincial system.
It’s obvious, and statistics back it up, PEI’s system is top heavy with bureaucracy that has grown beyond its necessary size. As a small province we must find efficiencies. Take electronic health records. We throw tens of millions of dollars creating a solution that is not compatible with other provincial systems. It is a complete waste of money, spurred on by a bureaucracy always looking for ways to sustain itself.
The sustainability of our health care system is endangered because of our continual refusal to deal with the real issues. Solutions can be found in partnering with other provinces, pushing unions to accept change and communicating honestly with Islanders. They sure as hell won’t be found in giving job applicants a free pass.
Instead we see PEI’s Department of Health dance avoid the obvious by promoting ‘solutions’ that primarily shield the bureaucracy from accountability.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
