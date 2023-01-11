2023 is barely a baby and already it is shaping up to be a difficult year, with few solutions in sight, for health care delivery in PEI.
Nationally Canadian premiers are demanding billions in new funding from the federal government. The ask is right. The demand that funds come with no strings attached is a guaranteed waste of billions of dollars. Provincial health care systems are notoriously inefficient. While quick to slash frontline services, they all refuse to save taxpayers money by sharing administrative and IT services between jurisdictions.
At home, the staffing crunch felt everywhere is allowing Health PEI to eliminate programs like overnight coverage in West Prince via the Collaborative Emergency Centre. It’s never been favored by the bureaucracy, which has taken advantage of a bad situation to promote the false narrative that the CEC was underused, forcing West Prince to wait for the sloth-paced bureaucracy to develop new solutions.
The health bureaucracy is as much about enabling and growing silos as it is solving systematic problems. The argument that the CEC is underused makes it appear to be a lack of interest from local residents. In reality it is a lack of trust from local residents in the service being there when needed because of repeated, unpredictable, closures by Health PEI.
Derek Key, arguably one of the few Islanders capable of navigating the urban-rural divide while seeking middle ground between government’s determination to meddle in health care and Health PEI’s arrogant assertion that it always knows what’s best, has quit in frustration as Health PEI’s Board Chairman.
It portends that the King government is not willing to back up its rhetoric that the supposedly arms-length body be granted autonomy to determine the best possible system for Island residents. The reality is both are sorta right.
Health PEI, which decrees change without explanation and misunderstands the difference between distance and geography, simply is not trusted to be a fair decider of what will and will not work in rural communities. The flip side is the King government is showing signs of punting issues down the road by refusing meetings with Health PEI board representatives.
When we lose someone of Derek Key’s calibre and credibility, we may be allowing our best hope of brokering effective and fair change to walk out the door.
At a recent major physician recruitment event, the PEI booth prominently featured a bag of PEI potatoes. Now we all love our spuds, but come on. In the international race to recruit and retain physicians, nurses and all other health professionals we need to be better than hokey, tired stereotypes that no doctor really gives a damn about. Let’s focus on salary, quality of life, community, system benefits. Leave potato promotion to others. But Health PEI is the organization that thought it a good idea to deliver packages to staff that included chocolate covered chips because everyone loves chocolate when stressed. (Seriously, you can’t make this up.)
Health PEI seems to be putting a lot of its future eggs in the health care hub basket, which sounds very similar to Ontario’s Family Health Care Team, which brings together experts, including dietitians, nurses, pharmacists and others, to provide comprehensive care under a single roof. It sounds like a great idea. Many say it is the best model going forward. But Ontario has not expanded this model in a decade, the Globe and Mail reported in part because of the high cost. Ontario has even refused since 2015 to allow any doctor to join the physician payment model for the Care Team system unless specifically replacing an existing doctor.
If this model transfers to PEI it tells us we need to ensure our payment agreements with physicians are appropriate. But it also seems likely that adopting a team based approach could significantly alter the rural hospital model. Maybe Health PEI is betting this is a carrot that will make recruitment and retention easier?
Is it a good or bad thing? Don’t know. But it will require sincere communication from Health PEI on the ground, in communities impacted. A dubious expectation given the organization’s woeful track record of communication.
About the only guarantee for 2023 is that we are at the beginning of seismic changes in how and where health care is delivered, but no one is saying what that future will look like. Typical.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
