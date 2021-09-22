In response to Paul MacNeill’s editorial titled ‘Ellen Taylor will not be silenced,’ I want to say one thing first and foremost: We agree.
We agree that Ms Taylor, and all health care advocates and people with lived experience within our health system must be able to speak out about their experiences and those of people they know. They must be able to share these experiences with Health PEI staff as the provider of care, as well as with the public, if we are ever going to find all the cracks in our system and fix them. Public participation in all forms is crucial and a central tenet of the Health PEI team’s promise to Islanders.
Without going into details about Ms Taylor’s recent conversation with a staff member, I understand there was a serious miscommunication.
My understanding is a staff member was attempting to offer to Ms Taylor the avenue to speaking with Health PEI about concerns directly when they come up. In the same conversation, they discussed her recent project with Mental Health and Addictions, including how some portions cannot be used due to confidentiality matters. No matter what the intent of the call, I understand fully that Ms Taylor walked away feeling she had been sidelined due to her advocacy, and that is not acceptable.
I apologize to Ms Taylor on behalf of Health PEI for this miscommunication and the effect this has had on her relationship with the health system.
We have reached out to Ms Taylor and sent a letter clarifying the intent of the call make it clear her contributions are valued and will be used as fully as possible (respecting confidentiality). She has been invited as a participant in a second mental health and addictions panel in November. While trust is difficult to gain and more difficult to regain, I sincerely hope she takes part and continues to work with us to improve the system.
Let me be very clear: no one who speaks to media or to the public about concerns regarding the health care system will be treated differently by Health PEI staff.
Mr MacNeill has called our work with people with lived experience to date tokenism. I don’t agree with this assessment, but I do think we have a way to go before our health care system is fully prepared to engage with Islanders in the most meaningful way. And I know, as Mr MacNeill points out, we have been good to date at talking about integrating lived experience, without consistently acting upon it.
We are changing that, and our actions (not just our words) in the months to come will make that clear. But it won’t be simple or pain free. We are working to improve the health care system in a way that patients, clients and residents have access to a better health care experience; we envision a system where staff are supported and valued as they do their jobs and the people we serve know they are at the centre of care in their communities. When you look to improve a system and invite opinions, you see and hear things that can be difficult or challenging; this is what change and improvement looks and feels like. It will be bumpy before it gets smoother. I believe we have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to make our healthcare substantially better and our team is anxious to push forward.
That’s why we need Ellen Taylor and all Islanders to feel free to point out the potholes and cracks in the road along the way. Our promise when this happens is to listen, no matter how uncomfortable the message, and find ways to fix the path.
Dr. Michael Gardam,
Interim CEO, Health PEI
