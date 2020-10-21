Health PEI is experiencing staffing shortages across the system.
Chief Administrative Officer for Hospital Services West, Arlene Gallant-Bernard, said it’s a priority to address these issues especially in the midst of the pandemic.
“We have to exhaust all calls. Those are staff we’ve recruited over the phone calling, begging and pleading.”
Ms Gallant-Bernard said it’s difficult to know exactly how much work can be expected from supplementary staff recruited this way.
“But still, they’re on our roster now and they’re willing to work and we know they’re registered.”
“We have numerous shortages in areas of nursing and in particular acute care,” Ms Bernard said at a Health PEI board meeting held earlier this month.
Those shortages are mostly seen among nursing RN and LPN staff but there are shortfalls in other areas too.
Rebecca Gill, manager of Health Recruitment and Retention for the province presented a review of recruitment efforts to the provincial standing committee on Health and Social Development.
Ms Gill said labour supply shortages were an issue before the pandemic and they continue to be an issue across the country.
“There aren’t enough nurses coming out of our systems to meet the demands of our health system.”
To retain nurses, Health PEI offers financial incentive which increased in December, 2019 along with a mentorship program for nurses above and beyond usual orientation.
There is also an RN bridging program which can assist nurses who haven’t been practicing to re-enter the workforce. The program helps bring in nurses with credentials recognized in other countries. Ten RNs have used this program in the past 10 months.
On top of recruitment of 79 graduated RNs and six graduated nurse practitioners this year, Health PEI hired 78 nursing students.
“That was part of the response to COVID-19. Traditionally we’ve never hired that many student nurses, Ms Gill said.
“But this year we hired as many as we could.”
The provincial treasury board approved an increase in rates of pay for these students. The per hour pay is dependent on the student’s year of study and program.
Despite this, nursing shortages persist.
Mona O’Shea, president of the PEI Nurses Union which represents RNs, said there are about 1,250 RNs actively working in the public sector on PEI and there are about 150 remaining vacancies this year.
She added some of the freshly recruited graduate nurses didn’t have the option to leave the province because of the pandemic.
She said shortages are only expected to increase as the Island’s population ages in coming years.
Ms O’Shea said solutions such as government collaborating with UPEI to increase seats in the nursing program or creating a program where LPNs can use their schooling and experience to expedite the RN qualification process are needed immediately.
“We need short-term solutions as well as long-term solutions,” she said adding, for many nurses a $2,500 offer for return in service isn’t enough to change their minds about where they want to work.
As for retention within the Health PEI system, she said the employer should offer RNs the option to leave their initial position with Health PEI to try another position within the system. This would engage nurses and offer them opportunities for professional development and growth.
Fixing shortage issues would also contribute to workplace morale and nurses well-being because right now nurses are often working short staffed.
This has been compounded by the new RN positions required at COVID-19 testing sites across the Island.
In regards to physicians and allied health care professionals such as psychologists, Ms Gill said recruitment efforts like return in-service incentives, a family medicine sponsorship program and funding to develop a healthy physician workforce have seen increased success this year.
Nineteen physicians have been recruited to work in PEI this year. This count includes a variety of specialists as well as two family physicians in Charlottetown and one each in Alberton, Kensington, Hunter River and Summerside.
“That is a higher number than we saw in all of 2019 and 2018 so we are on track to recruit more physicians this year than we have in the last two years,” Ms Gill said.
Looking forward she added, it is difficult to say how many physicians are expected to retire or leave PEI’s sole health authority in the next few years. Physicians can give notice they intend to leave anywhere from four weeks to two years in advance.
Ms Gill said the Medical Society of PEI published survey data in 2019 showed one-third of practicing physicians plan to retire or leave within the following five years.
However, there has been an increase in interest for physicians to fill locum positions as a result of the relatively low impact of COVID-19 on Islander’s day-to-day life and in the health care system so far.
Ms Gill said her recruitment team faces challenges as a result of COVID-19. Among them is travel restrictions which limit candidate’s ability to meet in-person with recruiters or to visit PEI. Lack of availability to leave their current practice is another factor.
