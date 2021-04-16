Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff are caring for the first COVID-19 positive patient in need of hospitalization on the Island.
At this point the person, who is in their 40s, is receiving care in unit 3, the general medical unit of the hospital. They have not needed services specifically offered in the intensive care unit.
“While this is our first admission for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, we have been ready for this eventuality since March 2020," said Dr Michael Gardam, Health PEI's Cheif Operating Officer. "Staff and physicians with patient contact are vaccinated, and we have procedures to minimize any risk."
As part of Health PEI’s visitor protocol, visitors are not permited in Unit 3 of the QEH due to the presence of a COVID-19 positive case. One designated partner in care will be permitted into the unit per patient, following infection control guidelines.
Islanders are encouraged by Health PEI and the Cheif Public Health Office to continue to access emergency and other services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital when needed.
“The rates of hospitalizations and ICU admissions are increasing across the country, so it is not surprising that PEI has reported its first hospitalization today,” said Dr. Morrison, the Island's Cheif Public Health Officer. “Our health system and health care staff are well prepared to care for patients with COVID-19, so this individual will receive excellent care.”
Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Prince Edward Island currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and has had 167 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.
For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: www.princeedwardisland.ca/COVID19.
