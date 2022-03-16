Health PEI’s CEO probably should have taken a deep breath, paused and hit delete before sending a self-described ‘rant’ to all staff last week. Rather than calming waters and promoting quantifiable improvements, Dr Michael Gardam’s note comes across as pithy, with a high degree of frustration.
What clearly got under his skin is our Through the Cracks series, which for the first time is telling the daily reality of those most impacted by mental health and addiction services in PEI. In their own voice, without bureaucratic or political spin.
“How hard would it be to say “we need to do more for those suffering from mental health issues on the Island, and to support our excellent healthcare workers who are struggling to meet the demand?” he wrote. “I don’t think that’s hard but apparently it is ... I apologize for the sarcasm but that is my compassion fatigue and burnout talking. I find the tactic of advocating for health care improvement while directly or indirectly attacking those who work in the system for its deficiencies, most of which are beyond their control, perplexing.”
Dr Gardam may want to reread our stories.
No one is criticizing frontline workers. Our story about Mount Herbert, for instance, specifically states that criticism is about the structure of the system, and not a reflection of frontline workers.
The bureaucracy decrees Mount Herbert requires three senior directors to operate. The frontline reality is detox was unable to admit clients 11% of the time last year because those three silos do not communicate or support each other.
So save the crocodile tears.
“It is important,” he said, “that the plight of mental health and addictions be highlighted; however, I note that the articles never state that the Health PEI team is doing its utmost best under very trying conditions of understaffing and historic underfunding for some mental health programs.”
Until our first issue, March 2, the narrative has always been controlled by Health PEI and politicians. No government communications officer ever demanded the voice of lived experience be included when the system was spinning a yarn.
Dr Gardam has brought a refreshing transparency to what has always been a very closed system. I respect that. I suspect his frustration has less to do with our little papers and more to do with the sloth-like pace of change at Health PEI.
Gardam promised change and as of yet there is precious little publicly to brag about. It’s a reality of trying to reimagine an organization with a lengthy track record of siloed, clickish, self-promoting, operation. It’s a system where pet projects - like a research centre no one asked for - is promoted while frontline services, such as Psychiatric Urgent Care Centres were opened and then quickly closed, breaking a promise of care to the most vulnerable.
We can all agree frontline workers are heroic. Their efforts over the past two years deserve every praise. What’s fascinating is the CEO’s missive acknowledges - sorta - one of the consistent themes we’ve uncovered. Ordinary people with expertise are not heard by senior management in Health PEI.
Dr David Stewart, with 28 years treating addiction, asked for a meeting with two senior Health PEI officials regarding Mount Herbert. He did not even receive a response to the request. That’s not a critique of the frontline. It’s an indictment of system leadership.
Everyone is tired from Covid. But we have warm beds. We have full plates. We have family to support us. Now picture how the last two years have been for those living on the margins.
This is why we as a province need to hear the voice of the marginalized and forgotten.
Dr Michael Gardam’s real challenge is not the vulnerable. It’s not the media. It’s a senior bureaucracy that refuses to budge, and a provincial government that won’t let Health PEI fly on its own, free of political interference.
This is where change needs to start.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.