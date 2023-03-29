bill and irene

Bill McMartin and Irene Llewellyn-McMartin with their Burmese mountain dog Ike. Josh Lewis photo

For Bill McMartin and his wife Irene Llewellyn-McMartin, learning last April that he could never eat or drink again was hard enough.

But discovering there are little to no resources for tube-feeding Islanders, and the difficulty in finding affordable syringes, has the Rollo Bay West couple at a loss. They fear others are dealing with the same struggle.

bill

Bill McMartin has received all his food and drink via feeding tube since last spring due to aspirating caused by myotonic dystrophy. Josh Lewis photo

