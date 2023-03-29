For Bill McMartin and his wife Irene Llewellyn-McMartin, learning last April that he could never eat or drink again was hard enough.
But discovering there are little to no resources for tube-feeding Islanders, and the difficulty in finding affordable syringes, has the Rollo Bay West couple at a loss. They fear others are dealing with the same struggle.
Mr McMartin was born with myotonic dystrophy, similar to muscular dystrophy, and the feeding tube became necessary because he was aspirating food and drink into his airway and lungs. The progression of the disease means his epiglottis no longer works to prevent aspirating.
The couple says when Mr McMartin was sent home from Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the tube was put in, they weren’t told anything about the lack of support. They didn’t know there had been a global change in syringe tips in the mid-2010s creating an increase in costs.
“He’s already set up to fail,” Ms Llewellyn-McMartin said.
They spend more than $1,500 a month on his health costs, which is more than half of their income, she said. The feeding formula costs about $1,000 a month and finding affordable syringes has been a stressful, ongoing battle.
Syringes available at local pharmacies cost $4.99 each and only last a single day. Two syringes have to be used at a time, so a month’s supply would cost about $300. Under the old syringe tip system, those would have cost $1.65 to $1.85 each.
The couple were fortunate to find a medical supply house, through Ms Llewellyn-McMartin’s connections as a retired occupational health and safety worker. The company was willing to sell them syringes that last two weeks for $8.99 each, for a monthly cost of barely one-tenth of what pharmacies carry. They bought a year’s supply but now they worry about sourcing more once these run out.
The constant search for syringes and outside support has taken a mental toll.
“My mental health is in the (dumps),” Ms Llewellyn-McMartin said. “The only thing I should have to worry about is being there for him, loving him.”
There is also a constant worry about the lack of support if something goes wrong. There are no tube-feeding clinics on PEI, she said. For example, if there is a blockage in the tube, she has instructions on paper but has never faced that situation before and might want someone to talk her through it, or a phone number to call with a response within 24 hours.
In December, the chest wall around Mr McMartin’s tube began weeping and the flesh was raised. The couple does not have a family doctor and none of the resources they called for help got back to them until February.
“It would be so glorious to have a safety net you could count on,” Ms Llewellyn-McMartin said. “(Not having that) makes you feel desperate, it makes you feel alone, it makes you feel like the biggest pain in the (butt).”
When she contacted a Health PEI patient navigator they said they could not help. In fact, it was five months after the feeding tube surgery before they even got documentation on what to do if there are problems. They didn’t learn until recently that patient navigators exist.
Ms Llewellyn-McMartin said she has also sought help from the community nutrition program in Souris, including when her husband was on a formula that had no fibre. After not getting any answers she ended up making a change to his formula on her own.
After inquiries to the patient navigator office and Allan Davidson, acting manager of community nutrition, The Graphic was referred to a Health PEI spokesperson.
Health PEI is “actively looking into the possibility” of creating a home tube-feeding program to support patients in accessing care and supplies, the spokesperson said. Where possible, the organization has provided patients with some supplies.
“We recognize there are challenges families are experiencing and are committed to addressing them. In the interim, we will continue to work with families to provide as much support as possible.”
Home care was one resource the McMartins expected to lean on. But when Ms Llewellyn-McMartin asked them to visit after the surgery to ensure everything was set up correctly, home care asked them to visit their office instead. Because Mr McMartin was recovering from pneumonia and the omicron variant of COVID was running rampant, they weren’t willing to take that risk.
“They said no and that was the end of home support. I don’t need anybody to come and bathe Bill or things like that. I just need to know if he’s experiencing trouble (that there is help).”
The main support they have comes from Michele Langille, an enterostomal therapy nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ambulatory care centre. Her duties include support for tube-feeding. Ms McMartin described her as a godsend. She provided them with one effective type of syringe for awhile, which turned out to be company samples.
Ms Langille said there are gaps in the system she would like to see addressed. It may not be an issue specific to hospitals but it certainly involves them, she said.
She added the change in syringe connectors seems to be the source of much of the problems. She only became aware of that change when caregivers experiencing issues contacted her.
Ms Langille said she sees a handful of people on feeding tubes but doesn’t know how many there might be across the Island. She referred further questions to QEH administrator Terry Campbell, who did not respond by press time.
Meanwhile, Ms McMartin had a brain aneurysm nine years ago and worries about how her husband would fight to get what he needs if she wasn’t around - and how other tube-feeding individuals who may be on their own get by.
“I want resources, not just for Bill but for all tube-feeders,” she said.
The couple recently marked their 20th wedding anniversary. Ms McMartin said they’re trying to make the best of a hard situation, but “I don’t feel like we’ve been given the opportunity to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.