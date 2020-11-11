When you walk into the grocery store, what is the first thing you see? Most times, we first encounter the fresh fruit and produce sections. Now tell me, what do the prices of those items look like to you? Commonly, anyone would say they are extremely high. Then upon entering the junk food section of the grocery store, we find deals and discounted prices on chips, pop, and candies. Why is that?
Think of someone who has trouble making ends meet. When they go into the grocery store, their main focus is to get enough food to make it by. When they compare the prices between healthy and unhealthy, they are more apt to go with the cheaper option - it just makes sense.
My question is why are we forced to pay more to stay healthier. We all have the obsession of wanting to eat right, so when we have that ambition and drive, we pay the price - literally.
We force ourselves to pay more so we can feel good about making healthier decisions. An example of this would be choosing to eat at McDonalds vs Subway. McDonalds is known for its greasy but delicious food and it is often a big craving for most. Their prices are also considerably low compared to other establishments - often advertising deals where you get more food for less money. Then we look at Subway, where you pay more money for a sandwich - just a sandwich.
For what? To say you made a healthy choice? That is the way society is wired today. The world says we should show the image of health through everything we do. Advertise you eat healthy and you are. But at what cost? An extremely overpriced one.
Paige Alexander,
UPEI
