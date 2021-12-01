The PEI government processed 4,409 rebates in 2020-21, mostly for heat pumps, at a cost of $5.88 million from the provincial coffers.
efficiencyPEI recently increased those rebates. Previously Islanders who qualified could only get a rebate on one heat pump. The same rebate now applies for a second and third unit.
The Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action says its staff are contacting people who had pumps installed before the change, to give them a retroactive rebate on their second and third installations.
Only installations done after April 1, 2021 are eligible for a retroactive rebate.
To be eligible, contractors must join the province’s Network of Excellence, a list of contractors that have demonstrated to the province they meet provincial regulations and standards. Someone getting a rebate on their heat pump must choose one of the 194 companies on that list.
Ronnie Brown of Brown’s Heating in Gaspereaux says he joined the network a few years ago when it started.
“They check your work, make sure you’re up to snuff. It’s a bit of quality control,” he said.
Demand is usually high anyway, but once the increased rebates were announced, it jumped more.
“People definitely know about it. It’s making the choice of whether to get the second (pump) the same year a little easier for them.”
Mr Brown said if people are getting the full installation covered, such as low-income Islanders, quotes are required from two companies. But for the $1,200 rebate they can choose their own installer.
Of the 4,409 rebates last fiscal year, some were for thermal storage equipment or water heaters.
efficiencyPEI also offers an insulation rebate program and Winter Warming program for low-income Islanders.
