For many Islanders, 2023 will be the year when the true cost of carbon tax reality bites already thin pocketbooks.
PEI’s Canadian leading inflation (not something to boast about) has already sapped many household budgets with little sign of reprieve. Gas and home heating soared in price during COVID. But we avoided even greater pain thanks to a temporary exemption granted by the federal government in 2018 on home heating fuel and propane. The former MacLauchlan government softened the blow further by offsetting a federally mandated fuel charge with a provincial decrease in excise tax.
Those breaks will all be gone July 1st, 2023. Rather than a gradual increase, PEI will be hammered with five years worth at once. It means the price of home heating and diesel will jump 17.4 cents per litre, propane 10 cents and fuel four cents.
The King government unsuccessfully lobbied to extend the exemption arguing it needed more time to expand the highly successful home heat pump program. The Trudeau government refused, a reality provincial insiders knew would occur because offering any benefit to PEI now would result in similar requests from others.
The theatrics about defending Islanders both the premier and minister of environment delivered in the legislature were just that. Theatrics. But Tory partisanship is no worse than the federal Liberal government propping up three Atlantic Liberal governments five years ago by offering the original exemption to Premiers MacLauchlan, MacNeill and Ball (replaced by Fury in 2020) to avoid campaigning in provincial elections with a carbon tax albatross hanging around their necks.
Too often carbon pricing and climate change are used as political pawns to feed a specific ideology. But the days of punting climate change decisions down the road are over. We all know it. We need only look at Fiona’s carnage and month over month record temperature increases as proof of the need to act.
Provincially we are moving in a positive direction. The heat pump program has helped many households reduce their reliance on home heating fuel. But the program is not nearly broad enough. For instance, those renting provincially subsidized apartments have no capacity to benefit. Landlords renting subsidized units should be made to participate.
To offset the carbon tax, the federal government will issue quarterly rebate cheques. Rebates are intended to offset the cost of carbon, not any increase in the price of consumer goods which will unquestionably occur. PEI’s current inflation crisis is driven in part by the cost of bringing product to PEI.
So what will the King government do? The Greens have argued government can continue to offer programs like $2 bus access and heat pumps while also delivering direct rebates to Islanders. They are right, especially when flush with cash as government is.
The premier has thus far refused, but with an election likely next spring (before the carbon tax kicks in July 1st) it’s possible we’ll see a budget full of goodies funded by an as yet undisclosed massive surplus, followed by a snap election.
The grind of governing is beginning to take a toll on the premier, and it shows in the lack of depth on the PC frontline. If you remove Steven Myers and Matt MacKay, the depth chart crumbles. These are the only two ministers who have shown any capacity to push needed change through an often stubborn bureaucracy.
While government talks a good game on combating climate change, its dismissive attitude toward development in buffer zones is a growing sore point. One need only look at a before and after photo of the monstrosity of a building in Point Deroche. The buffer zone is gone, replaced by an obnoxious armor rock-wall and a new building plunked at the front of the lot. Public access to a public beach is lost.
Both Agriculture Minister Darlene Compton and Environment Minister Steven Myers claim no law was broken. It’s a laughable contention that tarnishes the credibility of both departments. They offer no legal opinion or environmental assessment to support their argument that decisions were correctly based on department working policies. They assume Islanders should just blindly accept government’s word as fact.
The problem is a growing trend.
Opposition Greens raised another example of what appears to be non-confronted buffer zone abuse. Once again government offered an anemic defense. Compton is lead minister. She needs to fix it. Quickly.
Climate change is not just about heat pumps. It it is about ensuring our Island is best prepared to withstand it. That starts at the shoreline. When developers are allowed to run roughshod over seemingly inadequate environmental controls, we need to stop development until the rule book is strengthened.
We need an immediate moratorium on waterfront development, followed by fast-tracking policies and legislation with clear rules and clear penalties enforced by engaged government departments.
Anything less and Islanders will rightfully see the King government as putting the interests of developers ahead of ordinary Islanders already carrying the cost of climate change adaptation.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
