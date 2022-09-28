She is the only person I know who creates a new subject line for every response in an email string, regardless of number.
If she begins a conversation with ‘Oh, Dear’ something important is about to be said.
She has an uncanny ability to remember when stories were published, even years or decades later.
Her nose for the magic mix of news, features, photos and columns that make The Eastern Graphic unique every week - even in these social media driven times - is unparalleled.
If we ever want Heather Moore to quit (we don’t), we’d refuse her annual vacation the first two weeks of trout fishing season. Her priorities are set.
For five decades Heather Moore has been a constant in our newsroom. When she started Alex Campbell was premier and the fabled Development Plan was still in its infancy. Outhouses were still common in rural areas. Thankfully the Island has changed over time.
It’s unlikely any Islander has had a greater impact on their community over this time.
Heather has spoken to thousands, written hundreds of thousands of words, edited hundreds of thousands more and attended thousands of meetings in council chambers, halls, on wharves and in schools. She’s taken thousands of pictures and made thousands of phone calls. And every single word, call and photo was produced in the service of Eastern Graphic readers.
This unprecedented dedication is why we celebrate Heather’s career this week in The Eastern Graphic. The paper was started in 1963 by my father, Jim MacNeill. My sister Jan and I have run it since his passing in 1998. No one has had a greater influence on what turns up on the pages of the paper than Heather.
Somewhere along the line many years ago she naturally transitioned from reporter to editor. She did the job for a long time without the official title. Her steady hand allowed dad to dig into corners he wanted to explore or participate in industry organizations that would help strengthen the business. I’ve benefited in the very same way, especially after my wife Jeanne passed in 2003. I never had to worry whether the paper would get out, Heather made sure of that. And on most weeks it’s loaded with content you will not find anywhere else.
Heather’s lens has captured photos of young children in rinks and ball fields across the region. It’s a historical legacy that has recorded multiple generations as children grow and have children of their own. The one constant is Heather’s lens.
Heather made The Graphic the first Island media to regularly treat male and female sports equally. I’m incredibly proud of that.
There is a lot of chatter nowadays, especially online, about the public’s lack of trust in media. I share some of those concerns. But I also think community news is different. We don’t go for the gotcha. We try to provide a mix of news, features and opinion that reflect the community back onto itself. Sure, it sometimes requires a strong hand when authority needs to be challenged. But we always have the best interest of the community at heart. We live here and we are accountable.
Over 50 years Heather Moore has celebrated, mourned, cheered, laughed and cried along with residents of eastern PEI. She’s adapted to new technology, social media and print schedules, but the journalism focused on community and people has remained steadfast. She has mentored hundreds of young journalists on how to do it right (some more successful than others) with her signature down home common sense.
Heather’s contribution is incalculable. I’m thankful every day for her dedication. And I hope you recognize and appreciate the incredible gift she has given this province by offering her life to telling your stories.
No one has done more; no one has done it better.
Here’s to many more stories, Heather.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
