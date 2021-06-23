There are 41 million people in the world living on the brink of famine.
The number is staggering. How can we as a human race allow situations to get to this level? Or more to the point, what can we do to stop it from happening?
From here in PEI it seems like an insurmountable task. Yet there are homegrown organizations that put a dent in those numbers through humanitarian efforts.
Perhaps it is time to put some of those groups in the spotlight so we can help them help others.
Farmers Helping Farmers and Beacon East Charity are two such benevolent organizations that come to mind.
Since 1979 FHF has been dealing directly on the ground with their partners in Kenya. Through education and funding of local projects many citizens and communities in this third world country have flourished.
Last year the organization’s annual Christmas campaign raised close to $100,000, funds which go directly toward such projects as building water tanks and establishing school gardens.
Beacon East Charity is also an on-the-ground support organization. It sponsors clean water projects and bursaries for women in eastern Africa communities.
Both of these organizations grew out of people right here in PEI wanting to make a difference in the lives of fellow human beings a world away.
And both organizations can use the support of Islanders.
More information can be found at https://www.beaconeastcharity.com/ and https://www.farmershelpingfarmers.ca/
That being said, right here at home some of our neighbours are struggling.
The Annual Report on Child and Family Poverty on Prince Edward Island, which was released in December, calculated there are 25,100 people living in poverty on PEI. No one should be in that category and yet here we are with thousands of people living on the margins.
Where would we be without food banks, Lions Clubs, breakfast programs and Rotary Clubs?
Some experts say changes in government policies, raising minimum wage and personal tax exemption, are solutions.
Whatever the answer is, here at home or across the globe, famine and hunger should not be words used to describe modern day reality.
