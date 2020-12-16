The Three Rivers Facebook page states they now have 7,200 residents who are working together to form a great community. This is yet another example of the disinformation that has been thrown at the public for the last four to five years.
The truth is sometimes hard to accept and for the Three Rivers public affairs office, even harder to share. That said, the people have the right to know it so let’s start at the beginning.
In 2016 the combined population of the seven communities that wanted to amalgamate was 4,514. They only agreed to amalgamate after their representatives were placed behind closed doors until an agreement was ironed out. The minutes of those meetings have yet to be made public leaving those town’s people in the dark as to what took place and what promises may have been made.
The remaining 2,939 residents voiced their wishes not to be involved in this amalgamation, even going so far as to organize their own vote that stated a definite NO to joining this amalgamation. This information was forwarded to the ruling government so they could clearly understand their wishes. Their response was to force those people into Three Rivers by means of annexation, no vote, no discussion, no freedom of rights at all.
This is the truth and if this truth in any way gives the impression we the forced residents of Three Rivers are now or ever going to agree to being herded like sheep to the slaughter it is only in the minds of those who wish it so.
It is plainly clear Three Rivers was built on a foundation of manipulation, force and the wants not the needs of some of the people. The Rural Coalition of PEI has and is trying hard to raise money to take this situation to court, we have a good lawyer, and he is ready to proceed.
I am asking you, the people, to help stamp out this kind of thing before it spreads right across our Island. Having the MGA (Municipal Government Act) rescinded will fix this.
Mike MacCormack,
