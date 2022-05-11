For three years, Finance Minister Darlene Compton has flown so far under the political radar it’s easy to forget she is the gatekeeper to a provincial budget of more than $2 billion.
Those days are gone now.
The spring session was a tough one for Compton. During a debate over government’s decision to offer free heat pumps she said: “You tell me how someone who is minimum wage or lower can afford a heat pump or can do something different with $800.”
Ouch.
The reference didn’t attempt to navigate the faulty logic of how a minimum wage earner can afford a home in today’s overheated market, an issue of critical importance that the King government has ignored. What really gave Islanders a jolt was the paternalistic tone in suggesting Islanders couldn’t find a better way to spend the money if given the choice.
Just as folks were forgetting about the heat pump misspeak, along came Hitch Gate.
Credit the Liberal Third Party for noticing Compton had charged taxpayers $500.98 to install a hitch on her new government supplied SUV. The minister defended the decision by saying she needs a hitch for her bike, an excuse that has nothing to do with her job. She believed the hitch was included in the purchase price, but was aware it was later expensed to taxpayers.
Her tone deaf justification ignored the very real struggle Islanders face in dealing with withering inflation. Everything is going up. Rent. Mortgage. Fuel. Food. And yet, Minister Compton still has not delivered the $150 cheques government promised low income Islanders in the provincial budget. During Covid, the King government responded quickly to the needs of individuals, business and community. Its lethargic response to inflation is the opposite. No specific help has been delivered.
As a provincial cabinet minister, Compton is paid $127,000. MLAs all earn a base salary of $75,000 and a majority receive extra pay or perks. The premier’s salary is $155,000. Peter Bevan-Baker earns the same as a cabinet minister. Just for attending a committee meeting (aren’t they elected to attend meetings on our behalf?), backbench MLAs receive an extra $109 for walking in the room or sitting at home watching on Zoom. If you chair the committee, it’s $161 per diem.
You can imagine how this largesse goes over in the homes of Islanders waiting for $150 promised two months ago.
The life of an MLA has its challenges but financially they do OK, including access to a generous pension when their political days are over.
What no MLA is talking about is the reality that ordinary Islanders - the ones Compton seemingly lacks empathy for - subsidize higher earners, including every member of the provincial legislature.
It has to do with the provincial tax code and a long overdue refresh that is required to make our system fair and equitable for all.
The last time PEI’s tax code changed was 15 years ago under the Ghiz Liberals. It established three tax brackets: 9.8 per cent for those earning less than $31,984; $3,134 plus 13.8 per cent for every dollar over $31,984; $7548 plus 16.7 per cent for every dollar over $63,969.
Back then $64,000 was a very good salary. It doesn’t go nearly as far today. Since 2007, the base salary of an MLA has jumped $12,500, cabinet minister $21,000 and the premier $25,500. Every MLA benefits from elected officials ignoring an issue that benefits them, and thousands of others, while disproportionately hurting those with less.
Every other Atlantic province has five tax brackets, making it easier to share the tax pain. Those who earn more, should pay more. PEI does not follow this model. We give the highest earners a break and impose the highest taxation level in the region on low income earners.
The Opposition did push the minister to up the provincial personal tax exemption - recently increased to $12,000 - a suggestion Compton brushed aside. The exemption is important, but it treats all Islanders equally. Our tax brackets do not. If the King government really believes it’s about people, he will demand his finance minister bring fairness to taxation.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
