After a five-flight trip to and from Florida last week, and, wait, full stop here. I’m not going to begin to discuss everyday life in Florida with a humidex of 42 degrees Celsius and the ability of the sun to reflect on the water in the pool and almost burn your face off while up to your neck treading water. Not going to bore you with the details of that. So, where was I?
Yes, those five flights were our first in over two years, and it made me realize the very first thing you learn in pilot’s school is how to say, ‘Hi folks, it’s your captain from the flight deck, sorry for the delay.” All five of our flights were delayed. Before leaving I signed up for email and text notifications regarding our flights, and believe me, this is something Air Canada has nailed to perfection. On Sunday we returned from Tampa to Charlottetown, via three flights, and I received no less than 15 emails and text notifications. They all came bearing bad news.
First up, in Tampa, I received an email saying our flight had been delayed half an hour and the reason for the ‘flight disruption’ was under investigation. Under investigation? Don’t they know? Didn’t they just delay the flight? Did they delay it without knowing why? About 10 minutes later, another email saying ground handling activities were taking longer than expected. They had to investigate that? They could have just looked out the window. They also provided examples of ground handling activities that could include lavatory/water servicing, loading and unloading, or a lack of ramp equipment. I was clever enough to actually look out the window and my investigation revealed it was the baggage thing.
So, why go to such great lengths on these delays? The Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations. Basically the 2019 legislation provides compensation for passengers if a flight is delayed more than three hours. While the regulations are long and complex, basically if the disruption is within the control of the airline and is related to safety, the airline is off the hook. So, water, loading and proper ramp equipment relate to safety. The link to the regulations was provided at the bottom of every email they sent.
Once in Toronto, we had an hour and nine minutes to deplane from row 31 (thanks to the aforementioned delay), charge to customs, stand in line with several hundred others, and then dash to the gate for our Montreal flight, which we made by the skin of our teeth. However, in all the panic-stricken desire to get home, I missed an email. Our flight had a revised departure time due to a flight disruption, still under investigation.
Don’t get me started.
Then, 19 minutes later, investigation complete. This was due to additional time for health and safety measures. They can include, but aren’t limited to, cabin grooming, temperature checks, or immigration related issues. It’s like the guy sending out these emails has a Bingo card full of reasons. Wouldn’t it be easier for the attendant at the gate to just tell us?
Once in Montreal, it was on home to PEI. But, wait, hold your horses. Yep, another investigation. This one, due to airport limitations. For those keeping score at home, that’s ground-handling activities, health and safety measures and finally airport limitations. These could include a technical issue with the jet bridge, baggage system or parking stand. Parking stand? You’d delay a flight because you can’t find someone to move one of those orange cones? We landed in PEI 45 minutes late. It’s nice to end one of the most relaxing weeks you’ve had in two years with an exceptionally high level of constant frustration. I think it’s called ‘giving back’.
