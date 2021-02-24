The demand for seasonal affective disorder (SAD) lamps, available at the province’s public libraries, has been persistent this winter.
Grace Dawson, Regional Librarian for Kings County Branches, said there are 17 lamps in the provincial system and they have been checked out 93 times since mid-October. So much is the interest, there were 19 names on the waiting list as of February 17. Some people have waited four to six weeks to get one.
Because of the demand, a lamp can only be checked out for one week for now. The public library system hopes to acquire 20 more lamps in the near future to help meet the demand, Ms Dawson said. The hope is this would allow a loan period of three weeks.
“People are continually asking about them and there seems to be a lot of interest in them,” she said.
“People do find it an effective way to help boost their mood and energy. Especially with COVID, it’s another tool. We’ve been talking about adding these for a couple of years and I think it really was COVID that pushed us to make that decision now.”
The lamps are also in high demand from manufacturers and retailers, so adding more lights to the library system could be difficult, Ms Dawson said.
The effectiveness varies from one person to the next, but “a lot of people are finding it does help, especially with the lack of sun in winter months,” she said.
Sarah MacEachern, Education Coordinator for the PEI Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said SAD usually happens in the winter months when there is less sunlight.
SAD has been called the winter depression and the symptoms are the same as a clinical depression diagnosis, such as lowered mood, lack of energy and irregular sleep patterns.
“(The lights) essentially replicate sunlight. The research suggests mock sunlight encourages the brain to act as though it was sunlight.”
Ms MacEachern uses a SAD lamp herself and suggests using it in the morning to absorb as much sunlight as possible.
“Even if you don’t have SAD, the lights are really beneficial to anyone. I haven’t been diagnosed with it, but I find it helps me.”
However, she stressed the lights aren’t a substitute for mental health treatment for people who have SAD.
“These lamps don’t treat everything, it’s just a supplement.”
