The COVID-19 testing centre at the Montague Legion had a lineup of at least 50 vehicles Monday morning, stretching to Annear Drive, after the province announced 17 new cases in the previous five days.
The rapidly growing list of potential exposure locations now includes Atlantic Superstore in Montague from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on February 24 and 25, and the Tailgate Bar and Grill from 9:30 to 11:30 pm on February 25. Anyone who was at these locations at the given times is asked to get tested and self-isolate until they receive their results.
Regular hours at the Legion have been expanded for today, March 1, from 8 am to 6 pm. The site also opened from 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, a day it is normally closed on.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr Heather Morrison announced five new cases on Sunday and said no link to travel has yet been found for a pair of clusters in Summerside and Charlottetown.
A full list of possible exposure locations and times can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.