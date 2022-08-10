Our Space High-level opportunity Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Aug 10, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Last week’s announcement that PEI will have two new franchises in the Maritime Major U18 Female Hockey League was great news for players and everyone involved in promoting the sport for girls.The two teams will be based in the Charlottetown and Summerside areas, and operated by the QMJHL Islanders and MHL Western Capitals, respectively. This move allows the most talented female players to compete at a higher level and get more exposure to scouts for university programs, if they want to play on a campus eventually.The league has teams in Halifax, Cape Breton, Moncton and Fredericton, all home to universities with female hockey programs, and other schools like St FX and Acadia aren’t far away either.It stands to reason there are far more eyes on the Maritime league than on the Central Storm and Western Wind in PEI’s U18 league. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Fredericton Player Sport University Military Program League Moncton Move Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 9 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Attention Residential Tenants and Landlords ANNUAL MEETING 70 Mile Yard Sale NOTICE Acadian Day Hay Bales for Sale Bulletin Latest News ACORN plans PEI tour Margaret "Janet" Miles Ralph Graydon Muttart Parents call on government to stop daycare closure Summer festivals popular with families Victoria Cross roundabout planned for 2023 Morell River Management Cooperative says photos and fish back by fall Volunteer program takes bite out of black fly population Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBait and carapace sizes on the minds of lobster fishers ahead of fall seasonSmallmans selected as outstanding young farmers for Atlantic regionLast fisher sentenced in Operation Gannet snow crab investigationPossible replacement ferry to arrive tonightTrudeau’s ship is sunkNorma Patricia MullenVictoria Cross roundabout planned for 2023Book explores history of Compton families in Belle River, BangorNeil Struan Robertson Images Videos CommentedFaith in premier and CPHO fades (1)
