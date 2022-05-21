The administration at Montague Regional High School continues to examine how it can achieve its goal of having a dedicated police officer inside the school to support students.
A meeting was held April 25 with stakeholders like the RCMP and government representatives to brainstorm ideas and try to tackle roadblocks such as how the officer’s position would be funded.
Principal Robyn MacDonald said the purpose of having a dedicated officer would be more about the benefits and education for students in areas police are better equipped to handle, and not because of major existing problems.
“We just feel there’s a layer of support missing for our students and families,” she said. “There’s a wide range of reasons a resource officer would be helpful.”
One area Ms MacDonald highlighted that officers would be better able to handle is the rise of cyberbullying, which typically does not happen during school hours. Sometimes students are bullied on social media with the use of pictures and video, or even fake accounts being created. That spills over into their school experience, she said.
“It does impact students’ ability to succeed at school because they’re preoccupied with what’s been posted or written about them,” Ms MacDonald said.
At times this behaviour can include a criminal component, she said, and school administrators aren’t versed in the nuances of the law.
In some situations, students are likely to be more comfortable with asking an officer about something than a teacher or administrator, she added. Having a familiar face around who takes the time to develop relationships and a comfort level, especially with situations that may involve the justice system, is important.
Some high schools have problems with drugs, and Ms MacDonald said with the knowledge that drugs are here in the community, that’s always a concern. A resource officer could also be preventative in nature and help students avoid winding up in court, she said.
Advice from the officer could also take the form of education about the laws of the road and various licenses, with so many high school students becoming new drivers.
Kings District RCMP does have liaison officers assigned to the school and they make appearances when needed, but the school would like a deeper connection, the principal said.
The catch is how a high school officer would be funded. Other Island schools with resource officers are in cities, with those positions funded by a city police force. In this case it would be an RCMP officer, and they draw funding from all three levels of government so it becomes more complicated. The local tax base is also smaller than in cities, Ms MacDonald pointed out.
RCMP Sergeant Leanne Butler, who attended the recent meeting, said it’s a question that goes beyond Kings District. It’s not as simple as taking an officer from the Kings complement and assigning them to the high school.
“It’s really a provincial request for resources and funding. There’s a lot of moving parts,” she said. “We’re very supportive, we want to do whatever we can to help the youth, but it is a lot bigger than just me at this office (making the decision).”
Sgt Butler said building relationships with youth in the community is mutually beneficial for both the young person and the officer.
Pat Doherty, the high school’s youth worker, said the role of a resource officer would not be to administer justice but to educate students and families about their rights and help facilitate reporting of incidents that take place outside the school, for example. Students could be hesitant to make the phone call to school administration but perhaps be more comfortable speaking to the officer.
Resource officers at city schools also do presentations for relevant classes like law or CEO studies, Mr Doherty added.
For now, there is more work to do on the school’s end. That includes deciding what kind of tasks they would want a resource officer to take care of inside the building, and making a presentation to Three Rivers council in the future to provide more information on how the town can support the goal.
“This is an opportunity we think would fit nicely with our school and we’ll take as many steps as we can to bring it to fruition,” Ms MacDonald said.
