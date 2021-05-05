Montague High School carpentry students are taking on a project to help keep the Amish community’s horses sheltered when their owners do business in the area.
The students have committed to build a shelter which will be placed in the parking lot of Choice Properties at 509 Main Street, Montague, where several business, including a large grocery chain are located.
The idea to build the 14 x 8 x 8-foot structure came about as Christine Gamble observed the sometimes precarious nature of how the horses were tethered when in the parking lot. At the time she worked for the company doing ground maintenance and it always bothered her a bit that the horses didn’t have shelter from the elements while waiting for their owners.
“My biggest thing is we cater to people with cars,” she said.
Whether it be parking in general, handicap parking or special lanes for online shoppers, there are always solutions to accommodate those customers, she said.
But the Amish community in eastern PEI has been an added component to the customer base for many businesses since they began to put down roots here in 2016.
“(Horse and buggy) is their form of transportation and they need someplace to park and protect their horses,” she added.
“They support our community and they should have a place.”
Ms Gamble said the shelter is a better option than a traditional hitching post, of which there are a number around the community.
“Horses can get spooked easily,” she added.
The students aren’t the only volunteers involved in this project. MacLean’s Ready Mix Concrete Ltd on Queens Road is donating material for a base.
“We have a great relationship with the Amish community since they have come here and we are glad to contribute,” General Manager Doug MacLean said.
Some other area businesses are helping out as well.
Ms Gamble hopes more people will join in by either donating funds for material or helping with the installation.
She has set up a gofundme, Amish Horse Shelter, with the goal of raising $5,500.
In the event more funds are raised than needed, Ms Gamble will make a donation to the Southern Kings and Queens Food Bank.
Ms Gamble was hoping to have the project complete before the end of the school year, but expects delays in gathering the material will likely push it into the fall.
The gofundme link is https://ca.gofundme.com/f/amish-horse-shelter?utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer. Donations can also be made at the Scotia Bank in Montague.
