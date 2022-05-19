Students from Montague Regional High School leadership class recently dropped off some much-appreciated items to the activities department at Riverview Manor. From left are staff member Ben Mitsuk, students Riley Bears and Leah MacIntyre, staff member Nancy Geldert, activities director Darlene Dunn and students Emma MacLeod and Hailey MacIntyre. The stash includes Bingo prizes, outdoor games and yes, an air fryer to help start a new tradition of fun on Fridays, Ms Dunn said. The students received a Rising Youth grant, funded by the federal government to purchase the items. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Residents of Riverview Manor will soon have a new tradition to look forward to thanks to the thoughtfulness of students in the leadership class at Montague Regional High School.
Several students recently dropped off a trunk full of goodies including outdoor games, puzzles and markers as well as an air fryer, all purchased with funds they received through a Rising Youth Grant.
“We all have family who are in the manor (or other PEI health care facilities) and we miss seeing them,” student Hailey MacIntyre said.
The students coordinated with the manor’s activities director, Darlene Dunn, to see what could be done to boost residents’ spirits and provide more fun to take the place of fewer visitors coming into the facility.
Ms Dunn said they have certainly missed the interaction with students from both the high school and Montague Intermediate with pandemic restrictions in place.
“(The donation) means an awful lot especially coming from the students,” Ms Dunn said, noting they can’t wait until the day visitor restrictions are lifted.
In the meantime the donations, in particular the air fryer, pose a whole new way to have some fun. While many of the other items will be used for Bingo prizes, Ms Dunn said she and the staff are looking forward to hosting some tasty events for the residents.
The students too are looking forward to being able to visit again, but the project helped them feel better about missed visits.
“We had a lot of fun and it has been a good feeling knowing we are giving back to the community,” Ms MacIntyre said.
The Rising Youth grant is an initiative funded by the federal government through the Canadian Service Corps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.