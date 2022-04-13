The most reliable network to ensure high-speed Internet to all Islanders is through fibre delivery. Wireless broadband is uneven and inaccessible in many parts of rural Prince Edward Island. Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service is expensive and impractical for most people.
It is widely recognized that high-speed internet is essential for Islanders and Canadians to participate in the digital economy, including teleworking, education, agriculture, fisheries, business, economic development and personal use. This fact has become abundantly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years with more people working at home, and students requiring virtual education.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) defines minimum service levels for broadband Internet of at least 50 Mbps for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads for Canadian homes and businesses. The PEI Broadband Deployment Gap Analysis prepared for the Government of Prince Edward Island by Stantec Consultants (August 2021) has identified many rural Island communities underserved by internet.
Despite current and former governments giving Bell and Xplornet millions of dollars for internet contracts over the past 15 years, often at the expense of local internet service providers (ISPs), they have failed to ensure minimum internet service levels for much of rural Prince Edward Island. This costly, egregious accountability failure of the King government and its predecessors has widened the Island urban-rural divide, denying rural residents access to goods and services via internet, and businesses the opportunity to survive and grow in the digital economy.
It is incumbent upon all governments, including the King government of Prince Edward Island, to act to ensure that all its citizens have equal and fair access to all areas of civil participation. In this day and age, that must include accessible, reliable and affordable high-speed fibre internet service.
