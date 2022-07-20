Roddie MacLean, left, stands with Bob MacArthur, then president of the PEI Caledonian Club, centre, and Bryan MacLean, who was awarded the Jim MacNeill Memorial Trophy as the top male athlete at the 2018 Highland Games athletics competition. Graphic file photo
The Highland Games have not taken place at the Lord Selkirk Park in Belfast since August of 2019. It was already indicated earlier that the games would be cancelled in their entirety again this year, but just recently the games committee of the PEI Caledonian Club have decided to go ahead with the athletic portion of the event for one day only Saturday, August 6, 2022.
The Scottish Athletic Events will have some individual pipers on hand but the dancing competition portion will not take place this year.
Events begin at 8:30 am with children’s races and long jump. They will be followed by Junior’s Heavy Athletics including shot put, weight for distance and cabre toss at 10:30 am.
Ladies’ Athletics with Braemar stone, weight for distance, weight over bar and cabre toss begin at 12:30 pm.
The Mens’ Athletics will round out the day including all the same competitions as the ladies’ plus the ever-popular Farmer’s Walk.
Bryan MacLean, who was involved with the World Masters Scottish Athletics in Moncton June 17-19, will be on hand to help out with all the events and will take along the lighter weights for the junior and ladies competitions.
The Jim MacNeill Memorial trophy will be on display at the Lord Selkirk Park Campgrounds. Jim MacNeill, founder and publisher of The Eastern Graphic, passed away on May 14, 1998. This award was made available by The Eastern Graphic immediately after his passing. In less than three months Tim Griffith, from Charlottetown, was named the first winner of annual award which recognizes the top athlete of the games each year.
There will be free admission but any donation to the Caledonian Club would be greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.