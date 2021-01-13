Down East Auto Parts Inc Monday night league had Shane MacDonald, Natalie McCarthy, Wayne Jay and Connor McCarthy in a one-sided game at the Montague Curling Club last week. Their opponents Rick Reneau, Seana Evans-Reneau, Tom Perigoe and Stephanie Perigoe were shell-shocked coming off the ice. I was a little surprised too that Shane would be so hard on Rick with his birthday being the next day but maybe he didn’t know.
In regards to the Souris league, I’m sad to say I must be having a touch of memory loss as I forgot to write down my notes for the week. I’ll try to do better next week.
Island Construction mixed night, one of my favourite nights of the week, had Brian Harding, Marlise O’Rourke, Tom O’Rourke and Stephanie Perigoe defeating Chris O’Brien, Janice MacBeth, Jason Matheson and Jennifer Chaisson-O’Brien. Brian may have been a little sneaky falling in one end in an attempt to distract Chris. This ploy obviously worked as Brian got four points that end.
In the Jamieson Electric competitive league, two games of mention saw Darlene London, Robyn MacDonald, Shelley Rice and Gail Greene hammer their competition. Although I have never seen Alan Munro sweep so hard his team of Phillip MacDonald, Shane MacDonald and Ernie Mutch came out on the losing end.
The second game worthy of mention was the on-fire team of Thomas Annear, Morgan Clarey, Pat Docherty and Connor McCarthy. Their game against Paul Deveau, Ensor McNeill, Leo Holland and Michael MacDonald was the game to watch.
I was happy to see former member Preston Higginbotham back curling on Thursday night. Preston, Bev Harding and Dianne Nabuurs had a good game against Paul MacAulay, Bill Power and Stephanie Perigoe. It is so nice seeing former curlers back in the game.
The King of Clubs continues to grow and is now at an estimated jackpot of close to $75,000 with five cards remaining in the deck. Someone is going to win big.
