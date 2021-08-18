Some seasonal businesses in eastern PEI are struggling to find employees while others have been able to fill vacancies without a problem.
St Peter’s Bay Mayor Ronnie MacInnis said at the community-owned campground it was difficult to fill all the positions this year.
“We have a key core staff that returns year after year, but the extra ones, it took a little digging around to find them,” he said.
He said one reason could be people depending on federal COVID funding rather than wanting to work.
But he also points to a shortage of students.
“Students generally have been the backbone of the seasonal tourism businesses so as they get scarcer it gets harder to fill all these jobs,” Mayor MacInnis added.
Finding employees wasn’t an issue for Chad Dingwell at Paddles on Fortune River this season.
“I had no issues; I had a lot of people actually approach me to find employment here,” he said.
Down the coast at Wood Islands Lighthouse, manager Gloria Shaw said applications were slow coming in, but they have all the staff they need.
As for the flow of customers, all three say business certainly picked up over time. First, when PEI opened to the rest of Canada back in July and then even more so when Canada opened its border with the US earlier this month.
Mr Dingwell said his business was down about 40 per cent until the borders opened up.
“It was quite challenging, but now we are good to go,” he said.
The extreme heat, while challenging for some businesses, was a boon for the paddle boarding business.
“It definitely gets more people out on the water,” Mr Dingwell said.
“When the heat came the people did too.”
Ms Shaw said business at the lighthouse more than doubled in July with some really busy days.
“August has been fairly good so far, but still not as good as pre-COVID numbers,” she added.
The lighthouse was a frequent stop for tours coming from cruise ships in Charlottetown and bringing in more than one third of the business.
That revenue stream won’t be returning until the cruise ships are allowed to dock again in the capital city harbour, but bus tours from the US are starting to trickle in, she added.
Mr MacInnis said weather does have an impact on the sites being filled or not in the campground.
Many of the campground’s customers are seasonal and the off-road traffic (those who book in for a night or two, or a week) has been steadily picking up.
If there is rain in the forecast they might lose some nearby travelers who decide to change their weekend plans, according to Mr MacInnis. But by the same token if the sun is shining unexpectedly they may stick around for a few more days than originally planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.