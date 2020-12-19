It’s perfectly reasonable for Islanders to feel concerned about the recent reports of new COVID-19 cases and the possibility of community spread, all of which resulted in additional restrictions beyond what we’ve dealt with in the last few months of the pandemic.
But as Dr Lamont Sweet, who was PEI’s Chief Medical Officer from 1990 to 2007 and who has a keen interest in the history of the deadly 1918 Spanish flu, points out, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19 here and it was clearly worse back in 1918.
“Six or seven months into the (1918) outbreak, there were about 165 deaths in the province so there’s quite a big difference,” he said.
Dr Sweet, the predecessor to PEI’s current Chief Medical Officer Dr Heather Morrison, said there are many reasons our response to this current illness is much better than that of 1918, and much has to do with advancements in tracking and testing for the virus.
He said the 1918 influenza was first detected on PEI in October, and it was suspected it came here from someone returning to the province from Boston. However, no test was available to detect the virus.
“Without a test, there weren’t updates on how many people were ill. The newspapers recorded deaths,” Dr Sweet said.
Historical information did show Charlottetown had up to 600 reports of the illness within weeks of it arriving here.
Contact tracing also was not very advanced at the time. Dr Sweet knows of reports of outbreaks in different parts of the Island, including somewhere in the Murray Harbour area around December 1918 and January 1919. He said it could only be speculated the outbreak may have originated at a church Christmas concert or a rural schoolhouse.
“There’s a lot of screening done now that is far, far advanced compared to what went on then,” Dr Sweet said.
He said local boards of health on PEI did make many recommendations to wash hands and avoid gatherings, but those recommendations were “very vague.”
“They did close a lot of schools, churches, theatres, the Prince of Wales College, and there were restrictions on the number of funerals,” he said.
Many of those closures took place in different locations at different times depending on whether there were any outbreaks in those particular areas, Dr Sweet said. A brief snippet of information found in the November 2, 1918 issue of The Guardian, for example, stated there were “a few cases” of the Spanish flu in Montague, and schools, churches, and lodges were closed indefinitely.
Dr Sweet said none of the local boards of health in the province made a recommendation regarding masks at that time. (PEI has had a mandate for face coverings since November 20, 2020).
However, mask mandates did exist in other parts of the country in 1918. For example, Alberta instituted a mask mandate, and many historical photos exist online of bank employees and telephone operators, among others, wearing masks. The Alberta Board of Health even sent instructions to residents on how to make your own face mask - out of cheesecloth.
Dr Sweet said it appeared as though retail stores remained open during the pandemic “in spite of everything,” and store owners made a big push to convince the public it was safe to shop for necessary supplies. He noted churches, on the other hand, wanted to keep presenting their weekly sermons even while they were closed, and were able to do that by printing them in The Guardian and other newspapers.
The 1918 influenza wasn’t the first time PEI had to deal with a highly infectious and dangerous disease. As part of a recent exhibit, the Garden of the Gulf Museum in Montague provided information on both the 1918 flu and smallpox, which struck PEI back in 1885.
According to that information, a vaccine was in fact available for smallpox but in inadequate numbers for the province. Even so, vaccines were made compulsory for both adults and children, and no person could teach at a school without proof of vaccination.
The fear of the virus was such that, for example, staff of the Charlottetown Patriot newspaper were all vaccinated and copies of the paper were fumigated before delivery.
Dr Sweet said attempts were made in 1918 to develop an influenza vaccine, including efforts to produce it from secretions from those who were already sick, but nothing came of it. With COVID-19, however, vaccines are already slated to arrive on PEI by the end of the month, less than a year since the pandemic hit North America.
Dr Sweet said there has been a “tremendous effort” in developing this new vaccine.
“If it controls the outbreak ... it’s a tremendous uplift to the system.”
While scientific and public health advances are far beyond what was available a century ago, one thing is for certain, “This is the most difficult pandemic since 1918,” Dr Sweet said.
