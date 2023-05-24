Signs have been posted at MacLure’s Dam in Murray River warning of the pond’s history of cyanobacteria blooms (blue-green algae), well in advance of the hottest months of summer when they are typically reported.
Cyanobacteria blooms, which can be toxic to humans and animals, have been reported at MacLure’s Dam seven times since 2004. The signs include information on what they look like, what to do if suspected blooms are seen in the water and how to report them to the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.
Most recently, the province reported the presence of cyanobacteria in the pond last August.
The signs were posted last week as a proactive measure so people know what to look for, but there are no known blooms on PEI at the moment, a spokesperson for the Department of Environment said. Signage has not been posted at any other PEI bodies of water.
Not all blooms produce toxins, and simply looking at one is not enough to tell if it is harmful. They can turn the water bright green and form scum on its surface.
Although mid-summer is the most common time when blooms are reported on PEI, they have not been directly linked to hot, dry weather, the spokesperson said. Still, warmer weather caused by climate change may bring more blooms in the future.
When MacLure’s Dam turned bright green last August, Southeast Environmental Association executive director Jackie Bourgeois told The Graphic restricted water flow caused by upstream blockages from downed trees could have been a factor.
After Hurricane Fiona blew through the province, it’s not clear what kind of shape some of those upstream branches are in now, she said.
SEA members visited the main branch of the Murray River, which goes to the Dover Fish Hatchery, after Fiona and it seemed to be pretty open, despite some downed trees, Ms Bourgeois said.
But they haven’t been to the Iris branch yet and she expects much more work will need to be done there. About a kilometre of that branch was assessed last year.
“It’s fairly wide there, so if trees are down it’s probably not holding back a lot of water.”
Meanwhile, a fisherman sent photos to the watershed group showing algae already starting to grow in the narrow part of MacLure’s Pond, which Ms Bourgeois said is uncommon for this time of year.
When algae grows and then dies, it reduces the amount of oxygen in water and creates anoxia - which was cited last summer by PEI’s freshwater fish biologist as a factor in a fish kill in the Morell River.
However, the vast majority of anoxic events on PEI are not related to cyanobacteria blooms, said the Department of Environment spokesperson.
“While this can happen in the case of a heavy blue-green algae bloom, this has not been common here. Many aquatic species can be impacted by low oxygen, especially if they are unable to avoid the impacted area.”
It’s less clear what causes cyanobacteria blooms, Ms Bourgeois said, and test samples to determine whether they are toxic can take more than a month to come back from the lab.
Anyone who thinks they see blooms in any body of water is asked to report it to the Department of Environment at 902-368-5044 or depteeca@gov.pe.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.