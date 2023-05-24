dam sign

Signs were posted last week at MacLure’s Dam in Murray River as a proactive measure so people know what to look for and can report suspected blooms to the province.

Signs have been posted at MacLure’s Dam in Murray River warning of the pond’s history of cyanobacteria blooms (blue-green algae), well in advance of the hottest months of summer when they are typically reported.

Cyanobacteria blooms, which can be toxic to humans and animals, have been reported at MacLure’s Dam seven times since 2004. The signs include information on what they look like, what to do if suspected blooms are seen in the water and how to report them to the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

