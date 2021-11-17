I was supposed to renew my driver’s license in April, but because of Covid, and possibly forgetfulness, I never got around to it.
The above is the exact same sentence I used to open my July 22nd, 2020 column about waiting in line at Access PEI in Charlottetown to renew my driver’s license. Back then, we were five months into the pandemic, and protocols to enter the building at Access PEI weren’t what they are now. In the early months, those protocols involved a lot of waiting in line. I had heard about these lines and planned to go to Montague to avoid them, but in July of 2020, the Access PEI office in Montague was temporarily closed. My wait turned out to be 2 hours and 39 minutes as I documented, and in the end, I had waited that long for nothing.
One of the problems I have is not being able to adapt to the fact that in PEI there is a driver’s license, driver’s registration and license sticker that goes on your plate. But only two of them need renewing each year. When I lived in Ontario, every year you’d go and renew your license and registration and get your new sticker. At some point they allowed you to get a sticker that lasted two years. I feel I’ve just gone a long way to tell you I forgot to get my sticker and registration renewal in April of this year.
I was parked at a friend’s place in Ontario last week when one of his neighbours walked by and said ‘looks like your license plate sticker has expired’. I mean, who even notices that kind of thing? I said, no, it says 4/21 on it, so I got it in April of this past year. The neighbour, who seemed to have expert knowledge of the sticker game, said my sticker should say 4/22 on it, the month it expires. Long story short, he was right, and I’d been driving with an expired sticker for seven months. Another fun fact is my registration also expired. I was comforted by the fact my license was still good and I was insured. Driving back to PEI I concocted a story to tell the police should I be pulled over. I would blame it on ‘The Covid’.
So, last week it was back to Access PEI in Charlottetown where they’ve got the routine down pat. You park, and go to the door, where they give you a buzzer type of apparatus and head back to your car. When it buzzes, you are ready to go. After a short 10-minute wait, a full 2 hours and 29 minutes faster than my last visit, my buzzer went off and I went in. I was greeted by a lady who asked what I needed to do and I said it was just a license renewal. That was actually incorrect as I realized later. She gave me a clipboard with a form and told me to fill it out and wait for my number.
After a short wait, the kind lady behind the counter asked what I wanted and I said I didn’t renew my license in April and realized I was seven months late, but could I do it now and get the sticker. She went to work on her computer and after a couple of minutes seemed frustrated. She said the system wasn’t letting her renew my license. I thought that was odd, because I just needed a sticker. It quickly became apparent she thought I was trying to renew my driver’s license, thinking it was due in April. She consulted a co-worker, and he came over and told her my license didn’t need renewing for three years. I reiterated I just needed the sticker, and off-handedly remarked I had waited in line for 2 and a half hours last year to renew my license not realizing it was good for five years. The guy said, “I know, that was me who served you.” Oh boy. Clearly my ball cap and mask disguise needs work.
I said, “you remember that?” He said it doesn’t happen every day. I let out a slightly embarrassed laugh, and he said don’t worry, it’s not that I told everybody. Wait. Everybody? So, you didn’t tell anyone, or, you told some people but not ‘everybody’?
And to think I have to show my face there again in just five months ... if I remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.