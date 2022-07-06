I got a surprise when I pulled into the parking lot of Tim Hortons and Wendy’s in Montague, one day last winter. I slowly inched the garbage truck towards the back corner, where the garbage cans are tucked behind a wooden gate. It was then I realized I wasn’t going to be able to dump the cardboard container ... because a horse and cart were tied up to the gate! There was no sign of the driver, so usually I would just leave the can and try to dump it the next time I was in the area. This day however, I thought it might be fun to go into the restaurant and speak to the horse owner.
I was smiling under my Covid-19 mask, when I spotted a young Amish man in line for a hamburger.
“Excuse me brother,” I said walking up to the man. “I am the garbage man. Usually, when a vehicle is parked in front of the garbage bins, I can’t tell who owns it. But today, I am pretty sure you own this particular vehicle!” I said with a chuckle.
“Here, would you like the keys?” the Amish man quipped back.
That got a laugh out of me, and I was immediately happy I had taken the time to go inside.
“Sorry about that,” he said. “The hitching post is buried under the snow, so that was the only place I had to tie up my horse. If you are not in too much of a hurry, I will grab my burger and be right out. By the way, you’re Eddy aren’t you?”
“Yes I am,” I said, caught a little off guard. “I have to admit you have me at a loss though. How do you know me?” I asked.
“I just finished reading your book,” the Amish man announced. “Oh and I am friends with Big John too!” he added.
“Oh yes, Big John is a good friend of mine,” I said, nodding my head. “Take your time and I’ll see you outside.” I nodded and started back towards the truck.
I clued in that he was referring to Big John MacDonald, from Milburn Road. John provides transportation to some of the Amish folks when they need to pick up equipment or supplies. Sometimes one horsepower just can’t get the job done, I guess. Big John is a curious and outgoing guy, so providing the Amish a taxi service is a job he quite enjoys. As a matter of fact, his kids like to tease him and call him the “Amish Uber”.
I had shut the truck off as to not scare the horse and I spotted the Amish man coming along a few minutes later. I decided I wasn’t going to miss the chance to have a talk with him, especially since we had the connection of a mutual friend. I walked over to the horse and cart just as the man was placing his take-out order on the seat.
“Jonah Miller,” the young man introduced himself as he stuck out his hand.
“With the price of gas these days that might be a preferred method of getting around soon,” I started with a joke.
“I guess you guys don’t believe in owning motor vehicles, eh?” I asked curiously.
“No, we don’t have electricity or a phone in the house either.” The Amish man seemed open to my questions. “Some of the communities are a little less conservative and they will use hydraulics. Some even use tractors for farming,” he added.
“Well I am probably showing my ignorance when I say this,” I began, “but I didn’t think you guys would bother to read a book like mine.”
“Oh yes, we do quite a bit of reading in the winter months,” the young man explained. “I have heard your music too,” he added.
This caught me off guard again. In my chat with Jonah I discovered I had a lot of misconceptions about Amish culture. Movies I had seen, or just the tendency to “other” a group of people who seem different at first glance had likely contributed to my misunderstandings. The more I spoke with Jonah, the more I realized we had a lot in common. In fact, if he had been wearing a ball cap instead of a straw hat, and if he had been driving a Ford or a Chevy instead of a bay mare, he could have been any one of the guys I grew up with. He liked to joke around, talk about his work in construction, and even discuss the difficulties of making a living farming.
“I wish my old man was still around, Jonah.” I said as the young man took his reins and got ready to head out. “He was a horse lover too and he would have loved to talk to you guys. Be careful,” I added as Jonah pulled away.
I couldn’t wait to call Big John and tell him about my encounter.
---------------------------------------------------------
Hitch up your horse and make your way to Kaylee Hall this Thursday, July 7 at 8 pm, as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. This week Keelin Wedge is on the road with Lennie Gallant so we will have special guest fiddler, Cynthia MacLeod, to fill in for her. We will also welcome Josh Ellis of the Grass Mountain Hobos to perform with his wife Leah.
Leah and Josh Ellis have been performing professionally for over two decades; One a classically trained opera and concert vocalist with a soft spot for ‘90s country music a-la Randy Travis and Allan Jackson. The other a banjo playing folk songwriter with a soft spot for classically trained opera singers. Their love for music in all forms has brought them together and keeps their family of five singing day in and day out. You all would be familiar with Josh, as lead singer of the wildly popular group, Grass Mountain Hobos, and from his day job as director of The Festival of Small Halls. Hope you can make it out Thursday for what promises to be a really fun night when the musicians will surely be “feeling their oats”.
