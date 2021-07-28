I always tell my students and friends “hitting isn’t scoring” and I’d like to share with you a little story during my journey in the golf business.
When we were in the throws of taking Jazz Golf public to the TSX Venture Exchange, our chairman James Osborne, a very prominent Winnipeg businessman, said to me: “I’ll help you do this Terry, but you have to teach me how to score in my golf game.”
Note the word score.
I said, “100%. Yes, I will Jim.”
Well, in the spring of 2000, Jim kept his word and a few weeks after we took Jazz to the TSX Venture Exchange, Jim and I had our first of what would be many golf games together and a lifetime of mutual respect at our home course of St Charles in Winnipeg.
After nine holes, Jim shot around 50 (if he kept a real score) and was in the bush constantly with his tee shots on the tight holes. He flubbed several short-pitch shots, trying to use high-lofted wedges he had recently been given from Jazz Golf as a gift for his efforts to take Jazz public. After nine holes, Jim said in quite a heated manner, “Terry you agreed to help me play better and you haven’t said a word to me.”
I am a very abstract thinker, but Jim was a word smith. Every word he used had a specific meaning and he is very particular how he puts his words together.
I said, “what you said to me Jim, was can you teach me how to score better ... not how to hit the ball better.”
It was my turn to be word specific.
At the start of the back nine, Jim was a little muffed by what at first seemed to be my standoffishness. Here’s what I said to him: “Jim, every time you are in the bush, all I want you to do is chip out, and when you are around the fringe of the green I want you to putt instead of using those gorgeous new Jazz Wedges. Use the amazing new Jazz putter instead.”
Jim shot an honest 42 on the back, more difficult, North Nine at St Charles.
Afterwards he and I shared a drink at what is known as the ‘Garden’ at St Charles.
Jim said, “I never thought of it, the difference between just hitting and scoring and now I do, thank you.”
With just another month or two of really enjoyable golf in front of us, now is not the time to really worry about swing technique and/or thoughts unless you are getting ready for major competition. But if you are a casual golfer who just wants to score a little better and have more fun, perhaps beating some of your friends who have been thrashing you lately, consider two things:
• When you are in the bush, chip it out through the widest easiest opening
• When you are on the fringe try putting it close instead of using a lofted wedge that can bounce if you don’t hit it right and you don’t have time to practice this shot.
Now this might seem nonacademic to some, but trust me, knowing the odds of a successful outcome and taking the good odds has saved many more great rounds at the highest level, not just for the everyday golfers like ourselves.
Kind regards, Terry Hashimoto hashimototerry@gmail.com
