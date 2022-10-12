Many Canadian MPs, hockey parents, sponsors and the general public were left infuriated after an arrogant and combative appearance by Hockey Canada personnel before Parliament on October 4.
As Hockey Canada’s alleged gang rape cover-up scandal continues, interim board chair Andrea Skinner did nothing but deflect, deny and double down before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
Some of those stakeholders acted immediately. The provincial governing bodies for Quebec and Nova Scotia said they had lost confidence in Hockey Canada’s senior leadership. They along with Ontario planned to stop transferring annual fees. Major sponsors pulled out either permanently or for the 2022-23 season.
Federal sport minister Pascale St-Onge said Hockey Canada’s leaders should quit now “before they burn it to the ground.”
All of this is warranted and then some. Hockey Canada is now waging a full-fledged offensive against widespread criticism, a strategy decided during summer board meetings.
In a survey sent to parents, two questions asked whether the backlash has been overblown.
And Skinner insulted the intelligence of Parliamentarians, parents and the general public with some unbelievably arrogant comments. In one of these gems, she questioned if kids would stop playing hockey or rinks would survive if there was a change to Hockey Canada leadership.
Not a single young player cares who is wearing those suits. But you know what would drive them away? Being a victim of sexual abuse.
This is a problem with hockey culture, no matter how much Skinner and her colleagues claim otherwise. It spreads beyond the two alleged gang rapes by junior players in 2018 and 2003 at the heart of this scandal.
Skinner resigned Saturday with a statement as smug as her comments in Ottawa.
Hockey PEI should not give one penny of player registration fees to Hockey Canada this fall.
