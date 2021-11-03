Last week it was revealed just how far the Chicago Blackhawks went to cover up the sexual assault of a player by one of their coaches in 2010.
The report’s findings and Kyle Beach’s tremendous courage in choosing to reveal himself as the victim, have rocked the NHL.
This is a problem that goes far beyond the NHL, it’s about hockey culture, from minor hockey up.
From the time they are young, players place trust in their coaches. They rely on them to help them get better. By the time a player reaches the NHL, he has spent 15 years or more leaning on his coaches’ guidance.
So when someone exploits that power to sexually abuse a player, it is a massive violation of trust.
I knew one of the victims of a former hockey coach and convicted pedophile Graham James, later on in life. It’s hard to imagine the destructive power of such trauma, and the hell they go through trying to live with it until they finally decide to open up.
It’s even worse when other people in positions of power sweep it under the rug because they’re more focused on winning, like several Blackhawks executives did. That franchise sold its soul for the Stanley Cup.
It makes you wonder how many other cases have occurred in hockey that never saw the light of day, including here in PEI.
Hockey culture failed Kyle Beach. It failed Sheldon Kennedy. It failed Theo Fleury, and Todd Holt, and other victims.
Some things are more important than winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.