If Hockey PEI is ever to regain the trust of Islanders and undo the massive self-inflicted damage of the last few days, a house-cleaning is necessary.
Handing out an indefinite suspension to Keegan Mitchell for doing the right thing, standing up to racism and Hockey PEI’s poor handling of it, was a reprehensible decision that provoked national backlash.
Anyone who was involved in that call, whether it be the Discipline and Ethics committee members, executive director Connor Cameron or members of the board, cannot continue in their positions.
It’s crystal clear racism is not a priority for the governing body. Talk is cheap. This is not the first racist incident they have been lax on this year. They took no action on the disgusting treatment of Halifax goalie Mark Connors until it gained off-Island media attention, and we’re still waiting for a resolution. Connors was playing in a tournament on PEI when the incident occurred.
Now the so-called ‘discipline and ethics’ committee has come down hard on a commendable young man who stood up for what is right, simply because he made Hockey PEI look bad.
Multiple actors in this story have ethics issues, and none of them are named Keegan Mitchell.
Hiding behind legalistic policies to punish someone for doing the right thing is gutless. It is the worst kind of cover-your-butt cowardice.
It sends a clear message to any player who might want to defend a victim of racial slurs: We will make an example of YOU, not the player who took racism onto the ice.
It also says a lot when a governing body puts more emphasis on its social media policy than its racism policy.
This story will not go away, and Hockey Canada must investigate what happened here.
If Hockey PEI thinks it can skate past this ugly episode without making significant changes, it is dreaming.
