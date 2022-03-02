The vax pass has been removed from the Covid equation on PEI, but in some corners bitter indignation lingers like a festering sore.
The social fallout is troubling in that an unknown number of businesses, although valiant in attempts to muddle through, have been forced to permanently lock their doors.
While the collateral damage is tangible so too is the backlash that continues to perpetuate anger, defeat and prejudice.
The variables negatively impact economies and the wellbeing of many in communities big, small, rural and urban.
At this point to deny patronage of local eating establishments or other businesses because they were forced to impose vax pass restrictions is a step back rather than forward.
In this shared struggle the majority of businesses had a choice but in the name of survival opted to limit clientele rather than receive none at all.
Should their plan of action be penalized going forward? That is plainly for patrons to decide.
Bear in mind though that our economy is already strained with the livelihoods of our potato farmers in jeopardy. In the face of losing millions of dollars their future remains insecure.
Think that doesn’t personally affect you? Think again.
Farmers, like fishermen, restaurant owners, car dealerships etc, along with the working class at all levels inject much-needed dollars into the economy for the benefit of all. They all shop at grocery stores, have their hair styled and fill up their vehicle’s gas tank, the same as everyone else in your community.
The same applies to any business. They are the ones who reach deep into their pockets to sponsor sports teams, donate to non-profit groups and organizations and help where and when they can to make their community a better and kinder place to live.
To turn our backs on any one of the aforementioned is callous.
In the midst of this stew pot of anger and resentment remaining pandemic restrictions have no expiry date.
We have all changed over the past two exhausting years - some for the better, some growing undeniably bitter by circumstances beyond commoners’ control.
It’s difficult to mend broken fences but a common goal should remain - to work together to build and grow a better tomorrow.
